20 years have passed since the first video to YouTube

The story this platform began on February 14, 2005, the date on which the YouTube domain name was recorded, although the first video was published in May, in the first public beta of the service. Finally, in December 2005 it was when this platform was launched officially, as an option for any user to share their videos with other people. The first video that was published as evidence within the private beta (specifically, on April 23, 2005) It was one entitled 'Me at The Zoo' (I in the Zoo) and, with a duration of just 18 secondscurrently has more than 355 million visualizations. On it one of the co -founders of the platform, Jawed Karim, appears in a San Diego zoo with elephants behind. What was a simple video published as a test to launch the new video streaming site, marked the start of YouTube. Time later, In October 2006, Google bought the video platform on the Internet for 1650 million dollars And, since then, it has become one of the most value services for the technological giant. 500 hours of video per minute are uploaded and that has more than 2500 million monthly active users.reference spatness for entertainmentthe trends and the creation of communities. Also, two decades later, it has also positioned itself as the place where Listen to audio or podcast programsbecoming the “most used” service in countries such as the United States. Face to the future, as the executive director of YouTube, Neal Mohan, YouTube, intends to continue moving forward and expanding its experience of transmission of content until Become “into the new television” and positioning at the home entertainment center. This is because the platform has become a key factor for the connected television format, with more than one billion hours of YouTube content views through connected televisions every day. This is equivalent to a growth of more than 130 percent of visualizations in the last three years. In the case of Spain, as the director of YouTube Spain, Italy and Portugal, Francesca Mortari, YouTube, YouTube is the youtube is the most watched television user platform (CTV), with 69 percent of the Spaniards. On the other handartificial intelligence (AI) is also a key factor for YouTubea technology that helps connect with new audiences by the hand of functions such as automatic video dubbing to different languages, video recommendations, subtitles or the elimination of harmful content, characteristics that the company will continue to promote soon. The criteria of