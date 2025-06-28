Julia Mengolini broke down a violent libertarian campaign to which Milei joined



In recent days, Libertarian propaganda accounts They started one Campaign Against the journalist Julia Mengoliniwhom They accused of having an incestuous relationship with their brother. Day by day, attacks directed against the driver were replicated, until the same Javier Milei He went up to the moved by accounts indicated to respond to his main advisor, Santiago Caputo.This Saturday, Milei shared a message issued from the profile @Tommyshelby_30, which integrates the scheme of accounts that disseminate libertarian management and attack oppositions with fake news, which said: “Once again, they don't bank back. They like the peach, but not the fluff. ”The publication added two videos. One of the program Nancy Pazoswhich issued the audio that Mengolini recorded to tell how bad it was for the orchestrated situation from libertarian power. “Nancy, I send you audio, I don't know if you saw that the last operation they are doing to mewho invented a romance with my brother. And this may sound funny and stupid at the beginning, but they have been holding it more than a week ago, Milei included. And now they also invented a document letter to put myself in a trend, where I talk about some videos as if they were real. They are doing some videos with artificial intelligence, where I am puffing with my brother, it is a disgust, the east case, they are going very shit. Sorry, I wish Nancy, I can't anymore”, It was heard saying Mengolini, which in the end cried. This issue had already been addressed by the journalist in her program in Futuröck. The other recording, for a while ago, when Mengolini was a panelist of the hard program of Domar, in C5N. “Beyond political ideas, he is a man who lives with eight dogs and is in love with his sister.”said at that time the owner of Futuröck about Milei. Then, the president used his X account and wrote something encrypted: “Pn ° 10 (E). End”. These types of acronyms are a new way of communicating that applied in recent times, with abbreviations that their own understand. “Percentil 10 excluded”referring to his other abbreviation Nolsalp (We do not hate journalists enough), where it includes 90% of the professionals that he considers “ensobrados”, “mandriles” and “garbage.” That was not the first message of the president linked to these false diffusions. In addition to own publications, he shared other related accounts. In turn, liberty leaders were added (Lla) as the national deputy Lilia Lemoine; the head of the libertarian deputies in the Buenos Aires Legislature, Agustín Romo; and the former official Leila Gianni.