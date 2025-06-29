Concentrated in his duel with Tsunoda, Collapint



In a maneuver for which he was penalized with 5 seconds, Franco Colapintwho fought around the tip and tried to get a lap. The Argentine pilot had been fighting hand with the Japanese Tsunoda, from Red Bull. He wanted to overcome it But he didn't see Piastri on his right And he touched it, causing the Australian to leave track and drive on the earth.“Look at this!”Piestri pointed to Norris and Leclerc after the race, when they saw the most prominent moments, in the distention zone. “It was very intense, I hope I was interesting to see. I tried everything, I did the best I could, Although maybe I could have done it better when I got ahead of Lando, “Piastri said at the end of second place. And add: “It was a race to the limit, although we may exceed ourselves at some times. I knew it was possible to fight with Lando, the classification was unfortunate with the yellow flag, but once I managed to use the DRS I felt good. ” He passed in a curve and forced Piastri to go through the grass because he did not leave track. Finally, after investigating the episode, The career address announced a 5 -second penalty for the Argentine pilot.Lando Norris stayed with the Austria Grand Prix And, in this way, he celebrated for the third time in the season. In the second position he finished his colleague Oscar Piastri and completed the podium Charles Leclercwith his Ferrari. Franco Colapinto ended penultimate, just ahead of Tsunoda.It finish the circuit, Norris said it was a hard race: “I pushed during all the laps. It is a perfect result as a team, a double is the result we wanted. “” Oscar and I have had good sets, it has been stressful, but fun. I hope everyone has enjoyed it, but Inside the car it has been complicated, especially when it was in DRS area “said.leclerc, who took third place on the podium, said: “It was a very good weekend as a team, but the rhythm was not enough for today. In the first curve I thought about going for Lando [Norris]but I was well covered and that opened the way to Oscar [Piastri]. Even so, they were too fast. “And he closed his analysis:” In the first Stint I pushed too much trying to follow them and I have degraded more tires, but it is part of the game. We need more rhythm, we brought improvements that helped us approach, but we must continue working to close the distance with McLaren, which are now too fast. ”