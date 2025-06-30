SKA has become one of the most age -related KHL teams. “I can say that in SKA in recent years the consumer attitude to our hockey and our youth was categorically suppressed. Therefore, such large talents were manifested as, for example, Ivan Demidov. Roman Rotenberg and his team relied on systematic work with their youth, for the future. I was lucky to be his consultant, and we did not agree with the secondaryness of the KHL and with the cult of the NHL draft. Work was going on for the future of hockey of St. Petersburg and Russia, in the best traditions of the Tarasov and Tikhonov school. In this regard, it will be easier for the new coaches of SKA – they got a good inheritance, ”these words belong to Vladimir Yurzinov. Rotenberg says the great coach, contemporary and like -minded Tikhonov, as well as a person who passed his experience to another specialist, conducting various seminars for many years. Yurzinov’s heritage is used by both Russian students like Alexei Kudashov and our Finnish neighbors. In Suomi, Vladimir Vladimirovich worked for more than one day, in many ways he raised Finnish hockey to his feet and, in particular, raised such a master as Saku Koyv. But what about Rotenberg’s legacy, which is a specialist well -deserved worldwide?Dmitry Sagitov, Photo.khl.ru should make a reservation that Yurzinov did not give this comment as a great coach, as he is certainly, and not as an independent expert. First of all, he is already a former employee of SKA. A person who really or nominally served as consultant to Roman Rotenberg. That is, Yurzinov, whatever one may say, is an interested person. So his opinion should be considered as a statement by a person whose services the new leadership of SKA refused with Rotenberg and his whole team. The words of Yurzinov that SKA did not agree with the cult of the NHL draft. After all, it was from SKA Demidov that left under the fifth number of the draft, getting Montreal. It would seem that he left and left. However, not anyone, but Rotenberg adopted the Canadiens delegation and literally reported in which the Canadian club avenue works. And even earlier, immediately after the draft, SKA and Montreal agreed on a certain plan for the development of Demidov. How “Canadin” could be affected by training and the role of Ivan is unknown, but publicly Rotenberg in every possible way make it clear what is with the North American colleagues in full contact. And this does not look like SKA fought with the “secondary of the KHL.” For one off -season, shortly before Rotenberg’s resignation, Demidov, Nikishin, Bardakov and Gritsyuk left for the NHL. On the one hand, the already former head coach SKA can consider them a product of the St. Petersburg club system and almost his pupils. But at the same time, it must be remembered that through the vertical of the “army”, only Demidov went from this quartet, and that pupil is not – he was released from the School of “Vityaz”. In the same place as a KHL player, Bardakov took place, Gritsyuk passed as one of the leaders of the Vanguard, and Nikishin even went to the Olympics as a player of Spartak. So talking about them, as about Rotenberg’s projects, would be a great exaggeration. Alexander Myysyakin, Sport24 from who remained from Rotenberg in SKA? What is his heritage? Last season, when Demidov, Gritsyuk, Nikishin and Bardakov played in St. Petersburg, the average age of Petersburgers was less than 26 years old. The “army” were close to entering the top 5 of the youngest KHL teams. Talks about the prospects of the St. Petersburg team were quite appropriate. And now? At the moment, the average age of SKA exceeds for 27 years. And this despite the fact that all three goalkeepers at contracts are no older than 21 years. That is, the average age of fields strives for the age of 28. Just 10 players of SKA are in the category “for 30”, and this is half the team. Sergey Plotnikov, Sergey Andronov and Pavel Dedunov 35, which means they quite officially entered the category of “veterans”. On the threshold are 34-year-old Pavel Akolzin and Artem Zemchery. Considering that Igor Larionov prefers to work with youth, and almost all these players are not suitable for the combination style of the professor, this is a rather painful legacy of Rotenberg. In some way, the anchor, which pulls SKA down. But someone from this age company has more than one season, but several. So Plotnikov should stay in St. Petersburg until 2028. By that time, Sergey will turn 38 years old, that for the power striker, an extremely critical age. Yuri Kuzmin, Photo.khl.ru Easi to approach the issue formally, then Rotenberg did not leave huge contracts. Only Sergey Tolchinsky receives more than 50 million rubles. But even, in addition to 77 million, huge bonuses are spelled out. The same applies to some other players, for example, Mikhail Grigorenko. That is, even if someone was ready to pick up Grigorenko with his 50 million, then risk the fact that he will knock out the laid bonuses and literally ruin his new club, no one intends. There is only one way out – to terminate age players with the payment of compensation. It seems that this puzzle is now occupied by the new leadership of SKA. The lull in the transfer market is probably due to the fact that before the acquisition of newcomers, the bosses “Army men” need to display the Avigiev stables. In other words, the very legacy of Rotenberg. There are, of course, exceptions. First of all, this is Matvey short, which precisely under Rotenberg climbed up vertically and even in the playoffs was a player in the main composition of SKA, which is worth a lot. You can attribute the abundance of young goalkeepers who have already received playing practice in the KHL to the legacy of Rotenberg. True, he himself could not figure out how to use them, and who should become the first number. This is to be done by Igor Larionov. As well as give chances to young players from the youth team of SKA, which reached the final of the Kharlamov Cup. Matvey Polyakov, Ignat Luftullin, Nikita Nedopepekin and Amir Nugumanov for four have a dozen matches in the KHL. Although worthy of more. And this is also the legacy of Rotenberg. 