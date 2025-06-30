Jeanette Jara, candidate of the ruling party in Chile: how do you go on the surveys and what impact your triumph has on the left



Santiago, Chile.- The Chileans chose Sunday for Overwhelming majority to Jeannette Jaraformer minister, as a candidate of the ruling party and will face the right in the presidential elections of November. Although the They survey a victory by the Communist Party candidatethe figures that obtained – despite the low participation – deepened the wounds left by the primary campaign. Jara, Minister of Labor, won the presidential primaries with the 60.31% of the voteswhile Carolina Toháformer minister of the interior and member of the Party for Democracy (PPD), remained in a distant second place with 27.91%. Gonzalo Winterdeputy of the Frente Amplio and Boric candidate, barely reached 9.02% of the votes.The vote was marked by a low participation that summoned the polls to Only 1.4 million people. The official participation figures are still unknown, but some 15.4 million people were registered in the register.Chilean presidential candidate Jeannette Jara, of the Communist Party, greets her supporters after voting during the primary left elections before the presidential elections of November in Santiago on June 29, 2025 Rodrigo Arangua – AFP Jara, who obtained 825 thousand votes and served as a official of Gabriel Boric Until April of this year, he gained popularity in helping to approve the government's promise to reduce the work week to 40 hours. Despite your victory, experts anticipate A challenging panorama for the former minister of work. Compared to the elementary school four years ago – in which Chile Vamos did participate, unlike that of the current one – the then candidate Gabriel Boric achieved a much broader vote: 1,058,027 votes in front of 692,862 obtained by Daniel Jadue (PC), which leaves the least call of the current process. He spread a survey before the elections that He left it second in the view of the presidential presidentials. According to the Cadem Public Plaza survey, The communist candidate jumped to the second place in intention to vote, with 16%, only behind José Antonio Kast, of the ultra -right, which brought together 24%, Five more points than in the previous survey. Third, it remained Evelyn Matthei, of the center -right (Chile Vamos), with 10%, like the economist “Outsider” Franco Parisi (10%). According to Cadem's latest survey, Kast would be imposed on all the second round scenariosjavier Torres – they gather a second round scenario, Catem indicates that “Matthei would lose for the first time in front of Kast by 3 points (34% vs 37%) and Jara would be imposed for 19 points (50% vs 31%), to Kaiser for 29pts (48% vs. 19%) and Parisi for only 2 points (39% vs. 37%). ”On the other hand, for their part, for their part, for their part, for their part, for their part, Kast would also overcome Jara for 20 points (50% vs. 30%) already Parisi per 12 points. Meanwhile, Jara would beat Kaiser (37% vs 31%) and lose against Parisi (32% vs. 44%). According to experts consulted by the Chilean newspaper Emol, this decrease in concurrence is a “bad news” for the ruling party: they account for the disaffection with the current governmenthe Exhaustion with traditional political parties and The lack of mobilization capacity of some sectors on the left. In that context, the academic of the Autonomous University, Tomás Duval, considered that the low level of participation registered in this primary could exacerbate the internal conflicts in the ruling and that the disputes “will be the parliamentarians.” Only the ruling coalition participated in Sunday's primaries, while right -wing candidates, who lead most of the presidential surveys, chose to be disputed directly in the Presidential elections of November 16. “The important thing is that, in the end, the progressive sectors will support a single candidate”, Boric told the press after voting in the southern city of Punta Arenas. Boric congratulates Jara for the” tremendous support obtained “at night, Boric celebrated Jara's triumph in a post in the social network X, in which she presented her as the new leader of the left:”Immediately go to lead the forces of progressivism towards the futurethat he has clearly chosen it as a leader. ”Although he acknowledges that the electoral dispute will be complex, he highlighted his experience in complex struggles: “Jeannette knows about difficult battles.”Meanwhile, in the Centrode right The result represented very bad news. Alberto Undurraga, president of Christian democracy, told the newspaper La Tercera: “My conviction is known, You cannot support a PC candidacy“.”The results are bad for the center -leftbad for the political center. Participation is low and the results are bad for the candidate of the center -left. Jeannette Jara's triumph is very categorical in this small universe, but finally categorical, ”he said, he warned about the lack of clear alternatives for his space in the next presidential contest: “The center and center -left people run out of representation for the next presidential elections For now and that is what changes the political scenario from today. ”The consecutive re -election is not allowed in Chile, and Boric, who came to power thanks to the optimism of the left after the general protests against inequality, has seen how his figures of the surveys collapsed since he assumed the position. Many of the progressive reforms that it promised, including the drafting of a new constitution, did not materialize or were largely moderated by Congress, and the voters worried further about the increase in crime and immigration. If no candidate reaches the majority of votes in November, a second round will be held on December 14.This raised several candidates from the right to the top of the presidential surveys, Evelyn Matthei and José Antonio Kast competing for first position. Matthei, an experienced right -wing candidate, focused her campaign on “Order, progress and hope”while the ultra -right candidate José Antonio Kast, who lost the elections against Boric in 2021, resurfaced with a platform of Hard hand against crime.Evelyn Matthei is a militant of the traditional right -wing party Independent Democratic Union Evlyn Mattheijosé Francisco Lagos, Executive Director of the Res Publica Institute, said that “Jara's triumph for the opposition will mean Two possibilitiesthe first is that Center sectors come more to Evelyn Matthei's candidacythe other alternative is that the choice is ended by polarizing and Kast is erected as the most direct adversary of the PC candidate ”.Reuters, ANSA and EMOL/GDA agencies