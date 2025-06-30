Chaves and Chapolin are scheduled to reach streaming

For those who want to miss the miss, the Chaves and Chapolin series already have a date to debut on streaming. Prime Video announced, on Monday (30/6), that the first seasons arrive on the platform at the end of July.

Chapolin's chapters debut on the 21st, while Chaves will be made available on the 28th. According to the company, the rest of the episodes will be released gradually by the end of the year. Read also television National Cinema Week: 10 new movies to see in streaming television after failure in theaters, Disney Live-action debut at streaming Metropolis plus streaming Catholic arrives in Brazil and will have a film about Papa Leão XIV created and starred by iconic Roberto Gómez Bolaños, the two series were originally produced by the Mexican television broadcaster. and Chapolin won the public and were exported to other countries. In Brazil, they debuted in 1984 on SBT.

3 Images Close modal. 1 of 3divulgation 2 of 3rd red thumb is the representative of his class. 3 of 3ChavesDivulgation while the episodes do not reach the prime video, fans can check out the documentary series Chespirito: Unintentionally wantingavailable at Max. Production portrays the trajectory of Bolaños, who died in 2014, and was raised by his son, the screenwriter Roberto Gómez Fernández.