They even launched a petition. “PSG” Matvey Safonovawho ahead of schedule became the champion of France this season, was harshly criticized for extending cooperation with Rwanda. On April 16, it became known that the club extended the contract with the Visit Rwanda national tourist program until 2028. According to media reports, this partnership brings about 15 million euros annually. There is, in January, the armed formation of the M23 took control of the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. According to the UN, behind the actions of this group there is support from Rwanda, which, according to some information, makes a profit from illegal mining of resources in a neighboring country. The Rwanda government rejects all the accusations.Getty Imagesgorod Goma, DR Congoption of the new PSG transaction was made by four deputies of the parliament from the Left Party “Unconquered France” – Carlos Martens Lango, Kleman Gette, Ortover Town And Tomas Portes. In his statement, the entitled “shameful partnership continues,” they sharply condemned the actions of the football club. According to the deputies, the extension of the contract with Visit Rwanda is contrary to the humanistic principles that the PSG declares. They recalled that in the territory of the DR Congo one of the most bloody conflicts from the end of the Second World War continues. The rebels M23, according to them, with the support of Kigali (capital of Rwanda. – Note Sport24) commit violence against the civilian population, including murders, rape and robberies. Politics already demanded that the Visit Rwanda logo from the form of players and from the club stadium immediately remove. They also called for “taking measures during PSG trips in order to demand the termination of this criminal partnership.” Let us notice that one of the authors of the statement, Carlos Martens Langohas roots from Congo and Angola. He leads the parliamentary group of friendship between France and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Getty Imageshcarlos Martens with a bilongost, a petition launched at the end of January 2025 and calling for a PSG and Visit Rwanda partnership, has already collected more than 75 thousand signatures. But it is not known how much it will affect the decision of the club’s bosses to abandon 15 million euros.