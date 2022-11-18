Znark was given three matches to correct, but in Omsk he will be closer to retirement. Forecast for the match “Avangard” – “Ak Bars”

Revision Sport24After the battle with SKA Kazan will not have the strength and emotions. On November 19, in the next match of the regular season of the Kontinental Hockey League, Avangard and Ak Bars will play among themselves. The Sport24 editors have prepared a prediction for this game. Do you know who will win? Make your choice and participate in the draw of 5,000,000 rubles!

When will the match “Avangard” – “Ak Bars” start, and where to watch the meeting

The KHL regular season match between Avangard and Ak Bars will take place on November 19 at 13:00 Moscow time. You can watch the game live on the Match TV channel.

Bookmakers’ odds for the Avangard-Ak Bars match

Analysts at BETCITY failed to determine a single favorite. The coefficient for the victory of Avangard is 2.60, which is 37% probability. Exactly the same quotes are offered for the success of Ak Bars – 2.60 (37% probability). Whereas the probability of a draw in regular time is estimated by analysts at 3.60 and 26% respectively. Experts suggest that the match between the recognized giants of the East will not be the most productive. Total set at 4.5 goals with odds 1.67 for more and 2.20 for less. Alexander Mysyakin, Sport24

A little less than a week has passed since the last meeting of these teams. Avangard and Ak Bars met on the territory of Kazan, for whom it was an extremely important match: by that time, Oleg Znarka’s wards had already lost two games in a row. Omsk gave them a third defeat. And you can’t say that Ak Bars was hopeless. Having conceded two quick goals, the hosts showed character and bounced back. A comeback from 0:2 to 2:2, and then to 3:2 could be evidence of recovery. In order to finally get out of the protracted crisis, the Znark team needed just such a victory: against a top opponent, strong-willed, bright. But… Ak Bars gave away that match. With my own hands. Going into the third period of the home “Tatneft-Arena” leading in the score, Kazan missed first one puck, and then the second. Alex Broadhurst became the author of the winning goal for the Omsk team more than three minutes before the siren. Wards Znark really could not organize the final assault and were left with nothing. Thus, the “hawks” extended their winning streak to seven games, and the “leopards” gave rise to a new wave of rumors about the change of head coach. There are a lot of talks about Znark and his future. Allegedly, to the soul of the head coach, the president of Ak Bars, Nail Maganov, visited the office of the head of the republic, Rustam Minnikhanov. Various candidates are popping up in the press to replace the current mentor, among which there is even … Dmitry Kvartalnov. People close to the former Ak Bars coach assure that he does not mind returning to the capital of Tatarstan. But the most curious information, which is confirmed by several sources, boils down to the fact that Znark was given several matches to correct. More precisely, three. To be specific, the matches with SKA, Sibir and … Avangard. Avangard will be the second stop in this key tour for Znark. Omsk is on schedule right after the home battle with SKA, where the Leopards head coach has a lot of irritants led by Roman Rotenberg. An outburst of emotions is guaranteed. Maintaining both mentality and physical readiness when the top matches are played every other day is almost impossible. And what is important for Znark himself may not be important for the lion’s share of his wards. It’s no secret that there is no unity in Ak Bars, and not all players of the Kazan team are ready to bite the ice for the sake of their coach. And without this, the Avangard, which has gained a crazy move, cannot be taken. Especially in his 12,000-strong lair.

Analysts consider the teams' chances of winning equal. And this is pretty understandable. The home ground and the status of the most winning team in November speak for Avangard. In favor of "Ak Bars" – motivation and position, when there is nowhere to retreat. That's just the schedule of Kazan, as well as the fragmentation of the team makes their chances of winning in Omsk very small.Our prediction for the match "Avangard" – "Ak Bars": the victory of "Avangard" in the match; coefficient – 2.60.