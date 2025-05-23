Zenit can deprive the championship this unexpected weakness: Semak is powerless in front of her

An alarm. At the finish of the Zenit season, it is not impressive: he flew out of the cup, losing CSKA, and in the RPL – the middle peasants and outsiders wins with difficulty. In the match with Rostov, the Petersburgers miraculously did not lose his glasses-Var canceled the goal of Osipenko in the 98th minute. The most amazing-the goal was brewing the whole half, and Rostov dominated after the break. Zenit fought back without even thinking about counterattacks, which did not resemble the champion game at all. And it became an alarming symptom: “Zenith” in the next match did not have enough strength for 90 minutes.fc-zenit.ru three matches of St. Petersburg are stably tired in the end: “Rostov”-“Zenit” (0: 1); May 14: CSKA-“Zenit” (2: 0); May 10: “Dynamo Makhachkala”-“Zenit” (0: 1). In all three matches, “Zenit” was worse than the second half: gave in to XG and yield strokes. Here are the statistics of Zenit rivals in the second half of the last matches of RPL: ​​“Rostov”: XG (0.37 versus 0.25), ownership of the ball (56% versus 44%), strikes (5 versus 3); “Dynamo Makhachkala”: XG (0.56 versus 0.15), ownership of the ball (55% versus 45%), blows (5 versus 2). Zenit. It gets tired in the second halves – in the last three May matches he did not score a single goal after a break. Even replacements did not help with Rostov and Makhachkala. Although before that, Zenit did not have such difficulties: in the spring, the Petersburgers either played the same taims equally, or, on the contrary, added to the second. This is not Semak’s tactics – against Rostov, Zenit was forced to lock him in defense, because the opponent set him a pressure. And the Zenit football players, despite the replacements, breathed heavily – it seemed, counting a minute to the end. The expression of Pedro's face is characteristic, who looked hopefully at the bench, making a breakthrough in the 74th minute. Does Zenit give out the ending of the end of the end? Semak has a long bench, but after a break, the coach uses it to a minimum. After all, Arthur and Claudinho left in winter, Karavaev was injured, fell out of the clip of Wendel and Honda. Yes, newcomers came, but they, not counting Luis Enrique, get little playing time (Pvoovich has 107 minutes, Zalar – 267). Zenit left one match this season – at home against Akhmat. If the “Petersburgers win, and Krasnodar will stumble against Dynamo, then Semak will again tear out the championship in the last round. But it is possible that Zenit will substitute itself in the end – “Akhmat”, even the third worst in the RPL for points in guest matches, will fight until the last minute to get out of joints.