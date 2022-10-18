Zagitova kissed Medvedeva, Basharov went bald and dressed up in women’s clothes. “Ice Age”: photo



Gallery Sport24. On October 17, the shooting of the 3rd episode of the new season of the Ice Age show took place in Moscow. The incomparable Tatyana Tarasova returned to the jury. The panel of judges also included Tatyana Navka, showman Viktor Vasiliev, as well as actresses Lyanka Gryu and Irina Alferova. Interestingly, this time the coaches and choreographers of the project, Ilya Averbukh and Alexander Zhulin, switched teams. The headliners of the project, Evgenia Medvedeva and Danya Milokhin, showed a number to the melody from the movie “Mustache Nanny”. Evgenia was in a pink dress and with a pink bow, Dani was wearing a harlequin costume. They performed a number of difficult steps and rotational lifts. Leading Ice Age, Olympic champions Alina Zagitova and Anna Shcherbakova appeared in new images.Do you want to know everything about figure skating? Subscribe to our telegram channel!Subscribe to Sport24 channel in Yandex.Zen