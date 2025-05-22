Zagitova called her chief Heyiter. This is not Guberniev



The 2018 Olympic champion in solitary skating Alina Zagitova in an interview with the two -time world champion Yevgenia Medvedeva called her most important Hatera. And this is not a well -known TV presenter Dmitry Guberniev, who was recently accused of Herring Zagitova: “Is it possible? Shame! ” – every person in physiology is changing. The cheeks leave, the face changes … So I made braces – my face has completely changed. Even my grandmother says about this: “And where did your cheeks go? Why such cheekbones? ” She is my most important Hater.– Grandmother?!

– Yes!– Why?

– Because I come to her, and she immediately passes as a scanner. So that you understand, I do not often come to her. She eyes, like a scanner, passes throughout my body.– Yeah, what has changed in your beloved granddaughter, it is urgent to comment!

– And she immediately says it! And I say: “Lord! You can, please … “– By the way, criticism from a loved one probably wounds much more than criticism from Nounim.

“I'm already used to it, Ha ha ha.” I just take her character.