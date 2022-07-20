Yurian, missing on his birthday: "My son has been killed, I know who, but his body is not"

The day everything faded to black, Yurian was turning 35 years old. She blew out the candles at home in La Islet (Las Palmas) and went out for a walk. It was eight in the evening. She didn’t say where she was going, she didn’t say with whom. She didn’t come back. An anonymous letter received by his mother claimed that he had been tortured, killed and thrown into the sea. Read his story.