You can now buy one of the most beautiful electric cars on the market

The Skoda Enyaq Coupe iVthe sports version of Skoda’s electric model, is now available from €50,000. This new variant it differs mainly by the fall of the roof in its rear part. From the B-pillar, it slopes gently towards the rear, which features a sharper edge. Similarly, the standard body-color side skirts and tinted panoramic glass roof help to emphasize the muscularity of this model. The Coupé version of the Skoda Enyaq iV is the first fully electric brand new member of the RS sports family. The Eniaq Coupe RS iVfeatures specific design elements in black, in addition to the characteristic RS red reflective stripe on the rear. This variant also comes with the Crystal Face as standard, which illuminates the striking Skoda grille with 131 LED lights. The Enyaq Coupe iV measures 4,653mm long and 1,622mm wide. Its wheelbase is 2,765mm but it looks even longer due to the body colored side skirts (another standard feature). The large alloy wheels with diameters from 19 to 21 inches they emphasize the sporty lines of the car and make its side view even more imposing. Inside, the Enyaq Sportline iV Enyaq Sportline iV has a specific design, while customers who opt for the Enyaq Coupé RS iV can choose between the designs RS Lounge and RS Suite. The commercial offer is structured in a very simple and straightforward way through 1, 2 or 3 packs (depending on trim) including various optional equipment already integrated into the packages, with a choice of individual preferences completing the structure of available options. It only takes six steps to fully set up this electric model. With regard to the ‘mechanical’ offer, you can choose between: Enyaq Coupé iV 80 with rear-wheel drive and a power of 150 kW thanks to its 82 kWh battery (net: 77 kWh); Enyaq Coupe iV 80X, with a power of 195 kW; just like him Enyaq Coupe RS iV of 220 kW. These last two use a second motor on the front axle, in addition to a larger capacity battery, to provide four-wheel drive. Thanks to its excellent aerodynamics and a drag coefficient (cd) of 0.234, the new coupé is even more efficient than the excellent Enyaq iV. Depending on the trim level, the Enyaq Coupé iV 80 offers a autonomy of over 540 km in the WLTP cycle. Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV prices