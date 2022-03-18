Xbox Cloud Gaming receives support for the Steam Deck through Microsoft Edge





by Jordi Bercial 3 hours ago As we can see on Catherine Gluckstein’s Twitter account, Director of Product and Strategy for Xbox Cloud Gamingthe Valve Steam Deck has received support for Xbox Cloud Gaming through Microsoft Edge.

This greatly expands the games that we can play on the console at high performance levels, but it comes with the “disadvantage” that we will need to install Microsoft Edge on our Steam Deck.

Although the browser is not bad at all, For many users, installing Microsoft Edge will be equated to installing a gaming launcher.since, if they have your data and your user account already configured with a browser, add an additional one only to access this service It is not very different from having a launcher for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Also, given the nature of being support in Beta version, we find the need to enter some commands, having to disable even the read-only mode of the system. This may bother some users, something that has been expressly made clear in the Twitter thread in which this has been announced, but a new installation mode is in the works to prevent this from being necessary in the future.



