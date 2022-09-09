Xande de Pilares honors the Zés of Brazil in music for Zé Carioca

Zé Carioca, an emblematic Disney character, appeared for the first time 80 years ago, in the film Alô Amigos (1942). To commemorate the date, the company prepared a series of celebrations for the most beloved parrot in Brazil. In September, the tribute is paid by Xande de Pilares, who launches the song Zés do Brasil this Friday (9/9). metropolises, the singer explained the song’s title and even talked about the reference to Brazil. “We came out of a pandemic, we lost friends, family, there were people who lost hope, it was almost there and had to return. Our function, in a way, is to revive our country. Never give up. So, there is Zé Carioca helping us to carry our flag, put our country forward and without losing hope”, he explained.Xande-Pilares-Zé-Carioca-Zés-BrasilXande de Pilares was responsible for Zés do Brasil, a song in honor of the 80th anniversary of the first appearance of Zé Carioca Brunini Xande-Pilares-Zé-Carioca-Zés-BrasilThe singer plays Zés do Brasil…BruniniPublicity by partner Metrópoles 1 Xande-Pilares-Zé-Carioca-Zés-Brasilwhich has composition by Leandro LehartBrunini Xande-Pilares-Zé-Carioca-Zés-BrasilThe song, in addition to honoring the character, also makes reference to the Brazilian peopleBruniniPublicity by partner Metrópoles 2 Xande-Pilares-Zé-Carioca-Zés-Brasil”Give up, never. So, there’s Zé Carioca helping us to carry our flag, put our country forward and without losing hope”, explained the singer Brunini Xande-Pilares-Zé-Carioca-Zés-BrasilXande also highlighted the importance of Zé Carioca. “It’s something we don’t think we’re going to conquer, but Zé Carioca arrived, why can’t I arrive? Zé Carioca is the great example we have”BruniniPublicity by partner Metrópoles 3 Xande-Pilares-Zé-Carioca-Zés-BrasilXande de Pilares and Leandro Lehart paid tribute to Zé CariocaBrunini0Xande de Pilares also highlighted the relevance of the Disney character. “Besides the importance, it is the example that is set. Because it’s something that we think we won’t reach, that won’t arrive, that we think is very far away. After Zé Carioca, we have Tom Jobim, Carmem Miranda and many actors who are shining like hell in Hollywood. It’s something we don’t think we’re going to conquer, but Zé Carioca arrived, why can’t I arrive? Zé Carioca is the great example we have.” The samba singer also recalled that the character, in 2022, was re-signified. “It’s a Zé Carioca after 80 years, with another attitude, a more hardworking, more serious Zé Carioca, but without leaving his characteristic aside. When singing, comes the Brazilian spirit, of passing on positivity. It will even enter the repertoire of shows”, he concludes.See the full interview in the video above.Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorship on Instagram.