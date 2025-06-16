Writer launches book a year after having arm torn by pit-bulls

Writer Roseana Murray returned to work after a year of the brutal attack that suffered from three Pitbull dogs. She had an arm ripped by the dogs, but found the strength to follow and launched the book a dancer planet at the book Biennial in Rio de Janeiro. The book A Dancer Planet celebrates the life and diversity of Earth, focusing on the importance of harmony between humanity and nature. Read also Fábia Oliveira Roseana Murray is summoned by Justice Brazil after attack by Pit-Bulls, Roseana Murray launches book Magic Arm Fábia Oliveira Video: Watch the moment Roseana Murray leaves hospital on the Fábia Oliveira Roseana Murray pronounced for the first time after Pit-Bulls attack. Of the public schools that will come out of our salvation, the salvation of the planet, ”Roseana said at the event.

3 Images Close modal. 1 of 3Roseana Murrayinstagram/Reproduction 2 of 3Atacada by Pit-Bulls, writer Roseana Murray launched bookInstagram/Reproduction 3 of 3Roseana Murray Instagram/Reproduction The writer suffered the attack of the pitbulls on April 5, 2024, while walking on the edge of a beach of Saquarema, in the region of the lakes of Rio de Janeiro, where he lived. At the time, she lost an arm and an ear, being hospitalized for 13 days at Alberto Torres State Hospital, in São Gonçalo (RJ).