Writer Joël Dicker talks about building strong democracy with reading

The best-selling writer Joël Dicker returns to Brazil with another work that promises to leave sadistic readers with curiosity to solve another crime – worthy of cinema. Responsible for the work The Truth about the Harry Quebert Case, adapted for a series starring Patrick Dempsey, the novelist debuts The Alaska Sanders Case, which brings back legendary characters from his debut production. The Alaska Sanders Case, released in Brazil by the publisher Intrinsically, the reader follows the tragic murder of Alaska Sanders, on the morning of April 3, 1999. The 22-year-old girl is found dead on the edge of a lake, next to the corpse of a black bear, in the peaceful town of Mount Pleasant, in New Hempshire. Perry Gahalowood, Harry Quebert and, of course, Marcus Goldman – names already known to fans of Joël Dicker – will be back in the book to unravel the many mysteries that surround the young woman's death. The Alaska Sanders Case maintains the novelist's familiar narrative: that is, the story is not told in a linear line, but going round and round in time. Dicker talked to the metropolises about your new success. According to him, the work holds a special place in his heart, as it took him back to the adventures of Marcus Goldman. In addition to The Alaska Sanders Affair and The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, Dicker's protagonist also appears in The Book of Baltimore. "Alaska Sanders is a very special book to me, because I knew from the beginning, and long before it was successful, that The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair would be a trilogy", he begins. "So, with the success of the book, I realized that writing a second book right away can corner me in a genre. So I wrote The Book of Baltimore, which I knew would be a third book. The Book of Baltimore is a book about Marcus Goldman, but it's more of a family saga, not a crime story," he continues.

“And I knew that one day I would write the second book. And that’s why, 10 years after Harry Quebert, I felt ready to write this second book. I started writing it with one rule in mind: if I felt that Harry Quebert shouldn’t come back, I should stop him immediately. But actually, from the very first story line, I was so happy to be back in Marcus Goldman’s world. The inspiration came immediately!”, he adds.

On his custom of telling the story non-linearly, going round and round in time until the reader understands the context, Dicker pointed out: “This narrative is the way we human beings are telling stories. When you share a story with a friend, you don’t just tell the story on a linear basis, you go back and forth. That way you are sure you will never lose your reader.”

Television productions

Asked about his intention to turn one of his books into television or film, Dicker pointed out that there are projects in the works, but he did not specify which work he was referring to.

There are some projects in progress. But it’s a long way to get a TV production right, so let’s see if it works and what happens.Joël Dicker

The drama series The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair stars Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy) and Kristine Froseth (Who Are You, Alaska?). The production is available on the Globoplay streaming platform.

“Stronger Democracy”

Dicker took the opportunity to leave a message for book fans in Brazil. The writer pointed out that “literature is what will federate and bring people together”, and guaranteed that “encouraging reading, putting books and literature in the front row, is building a stronger society and a stronger democracy”. take the opportunity to remind everyone that literature is what will federate and bring people together. Of course because of the fact that the book opens people’s minds. But mainly because sharing opinions about a story, about a book, is the first step in being able to express an opinion, disagree with someone, but still be able to respect the opinion of others”, he begins.

“This is the basis of democracy: giving the opportunity to speak, to express ourselves, but with the desire to respect others. So, encouraging reading, putting books and literature in the front row, is building a stronger society and a stronger democracy”, concluded the writer.

