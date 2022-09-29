If you fancy a quick and super tasty meal, you can’t miss this recipe. It is prepared in a moment and is very nutritious. You will love its texture and it will undoubtedly become one of your basics. In addition, it is suitable for vegetarian diets. We love our lifestyle! Innovate and try dishes as easy and healthy as this one. Don’t think about it anymore, get down to work with this Wrap with avocado and lentils, delicious! For those who still associate fit or healthy recipes with bland, boring and repetitive dishes… do you dare with this recipe? There are as many possibilities as there are imaginations, and that means the options are endless! It is not uncommon for many of our customers at Vikika Team to be surprised to discover what is actually a balanced diet and a nutritional plan adapted to each objective.And it is that every day is a new opportunity to get closer to some habits that fill us with enthusiasm, vitality and energy; and help us understand that eating well is fully satisfying and motivating. Let’s go with this unbeatable example, a meal that you will prepare in a moment and that will make you enjoy in style. Ready to try our Wrap with avocado and lentils? Go for it!

Wrap with avocado and lentils, in no time!

get the following ingredients and get to work, surely you love it as much as we do!

INGREDIENTS

Wheat or corn tortillas.Lentils.Avocado.Fresh whipped cheese.Spices.Mustard.Lemon.Chives.Tomato.Lamb’s lettuce.

ELABORATION

Mix the ingredients for the filling in a bowl: mashed avocado, lentils, smoothie cheese, mustard, spices. Add a squeeze of lemon and integrate well.Heat the cake in a pan.Start assembling the wrap. To do this, put the tomato and lamb’s lettuce on the cake.Add the filling paste and close the pancake.Wrap with avocado and lentils ready to eat!If you like the result, don’t hesitate to share it on networks and mention us at @vikikacosta and @vikikateam so we can see it. Take advantage!