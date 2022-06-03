World Environment Day: learn about everything Sweden does to be the host country

Each 5th June is celebrated on World Environment Daya date promoted with the aim of caring for the ecosystem and promoting ecological practices. This day was proposed by the United Nations General Assembly within the framework of the Stockholm Conference in 1972. On this day, objectives were created to make people aware of behaviors that affect the environment. From this day on, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP). This entity fights and encourages the different governments of the world, so that they participate in the care of the planet.World Environment Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly within the framework of the Stockholm Conference in 1972. Pixabay This celebration maintains that adopting ecological behavior is one of the keys to combating the climate emergency. In it, thousands of species in danger of extinction and resources such as water in polluted conditions are found. Every year, the World Environment Day It is celebrated in a particular country. In this official activities will be carried out to commemorate this date. In 2022, Sweden is the host country. Sweden is part of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP). This country is one of the pioneers in the world in fighting climate change, thanks to its low CO2 emissions and sustainable policies. It was the first country to enact an environmental protection law in 1967 and currently has renewable energies. Its underground system and Stockholm buses run on renewable energy and fuels. This year Sweden is hosting World Environment Day (Photo: archive) In addition, there are recycling policies that will convert 46% of household waste into energy by 2020. 90% of the bottles and 70% of the packaging are recycled. Sweden is the first country in the world to have a wireless electric highway. In it, electric vehicles can be charged while driving and it is estimated that by 2030 2,000 km will be converted into them. This Scandinavian country has a protected area of ​​forests, which represents 69% of its surface. It has 30 national parks that include diverse ecosystems such as coral reefs, forests, towering mountains and rolling sand dunes. Every year, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) chooses a theme to address. This 2022, marks the 50th anniversary of the first celebration of this day, so the motto is repeated. This date seeks to raise awareness about the need to change habits that affect the environment. Pixabay This decision consists of raising awareness about the still imminent need to change habits that affect the environment. It is observed that after fifty years, the climate crisis continues its cycle and endangers the loss of biodiversity and the contamination of the planet. World Environment Day, the different government agents are invited to raise awareness, educate and proclaim laws that protect the environment. Likewise, these entities must regulate commercial activity and protect areas and species in danger of extinction.