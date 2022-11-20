World Cup: 6 football movies and series to start the warm-up

We are a few hours away from the opening of the 2022 World Cup and the eyes of Brazil and the world are focused on the event that will kick off this Sunday (11/20). O metropolises separated six productions about football for film buffs and fans of the sport to kill their anxiety.

Netflix

Brazil 2002: Behind the Scenes of PentaThe feature film relives the backstage of the 2002 World Cup and shows the testimonials of those who lived through winning the fifth championship, in addition to showing unpublished archive footage. A retrospective of the Brazilian team’s way of overcoming obstacles to the title is shown, after an unforgettable final against Germany. Click here to watch.Captains In the eight-episode series, the audience will follow the experience, backstage and trajectory of six captains, including Thiago Silva, Luka Modric, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as they qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Click here to watch. Cup Champions In the nine-episode documentary series, directed by Fernando Kalife, the public will learn the story of the winners of the much-loved world title. In total, only eight countries achieved the feat of being first in the world during the championship. Throughout the episodes, focused on each of the winning nations, it is revealed which essential characteristics contributed to their teams being the great victors in their respective years. Click here to watch FIFA Uncovered In four chapters, the miniseries will delve into FIFA’s underworld, the organization’s origins and trace some of its biggest crimes and misdeeds. Click here to watch.

parallel Brazil

Compact: The Heaviest Shirt in the World The documentary features reports from big names in football such as Zico, Rica Perrone, Ricardo Rocha and Flávio Augusto to understand when the emotional connection of the Brazilian, who once had a unifying spirit for football, was shaken. The production seeks to know what is happening with Brazilian football, as well as how this sport can affect the economy and politics in Brazil. The film is exclusive to service subscribers and opens this Sunday (11/20). Click here to watch the trailer for Compact: The Heaviest Shirt in the World .

HBO Max

Diego Maradona The production tells the trajectory of the consecrated figure of the world of sports, narrated by people who, in one way or another, crossed Diego's life, sharing the joys he brought and the sadness left after his death.Click here to watch.