World Cup 2022: the controversy grows over the “rainbow” captain’s armband of Europe

As is known from the moment that Qatar was designated as the organizing country, the current world Cup It was involved in constant controversy and criticism of the Middle East authorities. One of the most contentious points from the beginning was the nation's position regarding the homosexuality, which is prohibited and punishable by jail there, and was pointed out as the reason for several boycotts and protests in different parts of the world. This issue did not escape some of the countries that will participate in the World Cup, particularly the European ones, who met in September to determine what would be the most appropriate way to speak out in favor of the protection of human rights in Qatar. The answer was the use of some captain ribbons with the name "One Love"with a multicolored heart that in principle would represent the defense of cultural and sexual diversity, and that would be carried by figures such as Harry Kane, Manuel Neuer, Sergio Busquets, Virgil van Dijk Y Hugo Lloris. The request was made at the end of that month, but FIFA never responded.Harry Kane in action, wearing the "One Love" ribbon on his left forearm; he could be reprimanded if he uses it in the World Cup in QatarThe measure, however, was also the focus of various criticisms. Many activists, including the only openly gay player to play in a World Cup, thomas hitzlspergerconsidered that not only is this not a sufficient action to repudiate human rights violations, but also that not wearing the true colors of the rainbow flag of the LGBT community (red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple), the gesture loses power and meaning. Even so, this aesthetic decision could not fulfill its own mission either, avoid problems with the FIFAIt is that the world soccer regulatory body, considering that it may be a political gesture, will not allow European captains to use this armbandto the point that he offered as alternatives other tapes with phrases chosen by the headquarters, such as "Football unites the world" ("soccer unites the world"), "Save the planet" ("let's save the planet) and "Education for all" ("education for all"). But the preventive measures would not end there: according to the English newspaper The Telegraph, there is a risk among the federations that players who choose to use these tapes are cautioned as soon as the match begins. Virgil Van Dijk said he would be willing to wear the rainbow ribbon but would reconsider if it would be worth playing with a booking. Agency AFP FIFA's response has generated mixed reactions among players who would wear the bracelets. Van Dijk confirmed that he will use the tape tomorrow whatever happens, in the debut of the Netherlands against Senegalbut what if he receives a warning for doing so "It would have to be discussed, because I don't like to play with a yellow". Before, Lloris, captain of France, had spoken with many more reservations about the official position on the matter: "Before we start anything, we need the approval of FIFA, the approval of the federation (French). Of course I have my personal opinion on the subject and it is very close to that of the president (of the French Federation, Noel Le Graet, who spoke out against it)". On the other side is Neuer, a German goalkeeper, who in a conference The press confirmed that he will wear the bracelet, hand in hand with what the president of the federation of his country had already announced on Friday, Bernd Neuendorf: "Personally, I would be very prepared to pay a fine", he redoubled the bet. "This is not a political statement, but one in favor of human rights", he pointed. It should be noted that the Bayern Munich goalkeeper had previously worn a ribbon with the colors of the LGBT flag during last year's Euro Cup, as had Kane in England. Manuel Neuer had already worn the colors of the rainbow on his captain's armband during last year's Euro Cup PHILIPP GUELLAND – POOLIn this way, the Netherlands' match against Senegal and the debut of England in view of Iran will be the first two great tests of the will of the federations in what is positioned as one of the first great controversies of the World Cup in Qatar. Local authorities have already shown themselves to be ruthless with compliance with its rules regarding the sale of alcohol in stadiums, which was blocked just days before the inauguration, but the European federations are ready to challenge the mandates. What remains to be seen is whether they will be willing to face consequences if they do so and continue challenging the Qataris. LA NACION