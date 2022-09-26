Without tires. Juan Carlos De Pablo: “We are facing a flagrant example of an absent State”



The Economist John Charles DePaul He said, in dialogue with José Del Rio on LN+, that the conflict between the union and the tire manufacturers, who suspended their operations in the country, “It’s very serious.” After expressing concern about it, he added: “We are facing a flagrant example of an absent state.” And he stated that this is not “simply a right to strike.” De Pablo argued that the frequency with which they stop production does not seem to be a wage claim. “It gives the impression that the current legislation should not allow any of these barbarities,” he questioned. Along the same lines, he argued that the essence of manufacturing needs a lot of coordination and that salary decisions have to be made with a certain procedure. Therefore, the economist analyzed: “The decision of the three to say enough is a very serious decision to say ‘I’m tired of fighting against I don’t know who'”. Bridgestone, Pirelli and Fate paralyzed their plants and the supply to the automotive companies is in danger; the future of local production will depend on what happens this Monday in a hearing at the Ministry of Labor. News in development