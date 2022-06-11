With Lucas Mugni’s goal, Bahia wins again away from home

A game with a Serie B look: ugly, truncated, tied up and struggling in the same proportions. Bahia and Operário knew the importance of the game they played on Saturday night (11) and played a match that cannot be claimed as an omission. The two played to win. And who won was Bahia, which since April 22 did not even swing the net away from home. Since then, he didn’t even score far from the Source. I didn’t know what it was like to win without being in Salvador since April 15th. But Lucas Mugni’s foot changed that fate: the Argentine scored a beautiful goal in the 37th minute of the second half and gave the tricolor three more points. Guto brought changes in relation to the game that won Sport in the middle of the week. One of the three by technical option: Raí joined Rodallega and Rildo in attack, sending top scorer Davó to the bench. Emerson Santos and Ignacio (the latter returning from suspension), took the places of the suspended Patrick and the injured Didi, respectively. The defender had a hamstring strain during the final stretch of the classic. Bahia started out facing many difficulties, but eventually managed to look for alternatives. The main one was Rildo, who annoyed Vanderlei with kicks from outside the area coming from the left. In the 38th minute, he was brought down in the area after a beautiful individual move, but the referee did not see a penalty. He could have kicked it sooner. Djalma also forced Vanderlei to make a good intervention by receiving a pass from Rodallega – who was very bad, without rhythm – and kicking low to defend with the foot of the Fantasma’s shirt 1. On defense, some scares. A shot on goal, however, was only in the 22nd minute, when Ricardinho took a risk and Danilo made a save in two halves. Bahia’s match in the first stage was not great, but it was already better than the one shown in other matches away from home. In the second half, Guto returned with Davó instead of Raí. The tricolor top scorer in Serie B took a goal from Rodallega after a good cross by Borel in a move with Danielzinho. He kicked crookedly when the ball came clean to shirt 9. Soon after, Rildo missed a goal made by Rodallega. Inside the area, he cut the mark and, from the penalty spot, kicked out. The fight between the two teams deserved a goal. And the football gods wanted it to be from Bahia. Alemão committed a foul on Rodallega and was injured, leaving Operário temporarily with one less. In the charge, the ball hit the area and returned to the feet of Mugni, who splashed placed in the corner and opened the scoring. His first with the tricolor shirt. The goal came at a good time. Claudinei Oliveira had already made the 5 moves and was left with one less since the German defender was unable to return, leaving Bahia with one more. Guto tried to close the house and promoted the entries of Luiz Henrique and Falcão in the vacancies of Rodallega and Emerson Santos. Gregory even took the place of a tired Daniel. It was time to hold the wave and the three points. The last few minutes were pure tension. The six minutes of extra time only increased expectations and Bahia still suffered from questionable decisions by the referee that gave Djalma and Luiz Henrique a yellow card in strong, but clean, tackles. In the mood of Valentine’s Day, Bahia fought for their love, which were the three points. There was even time for Jacaré to lose a goal without a goalkeeper in a bid that was already stopped for offside and, at the final whistle, Bahia won again away from home, guaranteeing second place and 25 points. Now, the tricolor leaves for a sequence of three matches at home. Two for Série B (Chapecoense and Novorizontino) and one for the Copa do Brasil, against Athletico-PR.