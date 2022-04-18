With band, audience and A-Fé-To: Gab Ferruz presents his first album

Bahian singer and songwriter Gab Ferruz will present the songs from her first album ”A-Fé-To”, in an unprecedented show, with the full band, next Tuesday (19), in the choir room of Teatro Castro Alves. During the pandemic period, the artist invested in her musical productions and this presentation brings results of this immersion, mainly in the visual and conceptual part, which are structuring in the project. “I’m at a very optimistic moment in my career, with the vaccination campaign advancing in Brazil and the resumption of shows with the full band, I feel more than ready to show the power of this beautiful work”, highlights Gab. The event begins at 7 pm, and promises to deliver a lot of ginga, tenderness, love and affection during the show. Tickets for the show cost between R$40 and R$20 and are available at sympla. first album, in my city, which I love and breathe so much, on one of the stages I dreamed of singing”, emphasizes Gab. The 10 songs that make up the album ‘A-Fé-To’, mark a multitude of sounds, surrounded by the bay of all saints, ancestry, landscapes, textures and poetry, together with Gab’s soft voice. The album was selected by the Independent Educator Seal in January of this year and brings a pop, romantic, light and tropical atmosphere, in addition to the mix of elements from samba-reggae, chula, ijexá, pagode, jazz, cumbia and other diasporic rhythms. The songs “Linda Assim”, “Alibi Perfeito”, “Ela Chega”, are assured in the repertoire of the night, as well as reinterpretations of songs that are part of the artist’s trajectory. “The show is an offshoot of the album and the many paths I’ve taken. I hope that everyone who will share this moment with me will feel bathed in affection, love and faith”, says the singer. Listen to the full album in the playlist below. Gab stood out when participating in some musical programs on Rede Globo, including ”SuperStar”, in 2016, ahead of the band Alphazimu and ”The Voice”, in 2017, where he launched his solo career and arrived as a semifinalist. from the program. The artist was the winner of the ”best performer – Music with lyrics” category at the 19th Educadora FM Festival with the song A-Fé-To, the album’s title track.