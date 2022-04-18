Windows 10 21H2 is now available to all users











Microsoft has officially released version 21H2 of Windows 10 to all users who have this version of the Microsoft operating system installed on their computers. and it is that although we have recently been able to see how users were practically forced to install Windows 11 on their compatible computers, there are millions of users who count with computers fully capable of running Windows 11 but not “compatible”.

For these users, there is still the option to buy another computer or to continue upgrading Windows 10, And this is what Microsoft achieves with the extension of the scope of the Windows 10 update to version 21H2, which will have a later end of service date. If we have version 20H2 of Windows 10, its support ends on May 10 of this year, which is why we should update.



In this link we can find a list of problems that this Windows 10 update solves, so if after a short search – yes, in English – we find a problem that bothers us in our current version of Windows, probably upgrading is our solution.

To update Windows to the latest version, we just have to let Windows Update do its job, so it would be advisable not to leave the computer unattended and with unsaved jobs until the update has been installed. End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments!



Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.