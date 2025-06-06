Why the journalist's day is celebrated this June 7

He Journalist Day It is commemorated every June 7 in Argentina, a date that remembers the Publication of the first media in the country. The day seeks to raise awareness about Importance of the work of all journalistswho are responsible for disseminating information to society. International Journalist Day It is celebrated every September 8. This day was established in honor of Julius Fucik, an important Czechoslovak journalist and writer.Journalist day in the Argentine the origins of this day date back to later moments of the May Revolution. It was the June 7, 1810 When the Gazeta de Buenos Ayres. It was a newspaper created by Mariano Morenowho was the secretary of the First Board. The objective of this new press media was to communicate about any information and event of the United Provinces of the Río de la Plata.This weekly gazette located in the main focus the ideas and objectives of the independence movement. Had the participation of different historical figures of the time as Juan José Pasoin charge of editorial publications and opinion notes. Manuel Alberti, Juan José Castelli, Bernardo de Monteagudo, Gregorio Funes, Pedro José Agelo, Vicente Pazos Kanki, Manuel José García, Emiliano Medrano, Camilo Henríquez, Julián Álvarez, Bernardo Vélez and Manuel Antonio Castro made their contributions to the first newspaper of the country.This day remembers the publication of the Gazeta of Buenos Aires Design was simple and on its cover, under the title of the medium, was the phrase in Latin “RARA TEMPERUME CONGRATULATE, UBI I WILL FEEL QUAE VELIS, ET QUAE SINIAS DIE LICET”Roman politician and historians Cornelio Tacitus. His translation means: “The rare happiness of the times when thinking about what you want and saying what you think is allowed.” In 1821, the then Minister of Government and Foreign Affairs of the Province of Buenos Aires, Bernardino Rivadaviahe decided replace the Gazeta de Buens Ayres with the official registration. Mariano Moreno created the first journalistic publication of the Argentine Journalist Dayin honor of this historical event. At that same summit, the first writings of the Professional Statute (Law 12.908), which was sanctioned in 1944 by the National Congress. Fars on the profession to reflect on the journalist's day Source: Canva