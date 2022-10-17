Why did the brilliant skater Kostomarov leave his wife for her friend. She cheated on the champion and flew off to parties

The editors of Sport24 “I had my own complaints about her, she had her own.” Over the years of her career Roman Kostomarov won everything that is possible: Olympic gold, two world championships, three European championships. Many considered their duet with Tatyana Navka and continue to consider it a reference, the programs are still being revised. In 2004, Kostomarov married a figure skater Yulia Lautova – a Muscovite who played for Austria. Lautova’s best results are eighth places at the European and World Championships, as well as 14th place at the Olympic Games. In Austria, Julia was a star, not losing a single national championship. At the time of the wedding, Roman was already living and training in the USA, Julia moved to her husband. Family happiness did not last long. “She wanted to have fun. This is probably why Yulia periodically flew to Moscow. She said that she was flying to visit her grandmother and missed her parents, but in fact she just hung out. I found out about it a few months later. So I had my own claims to her, she had her own, ”said Kostomarov. At some point, Roman was drawn to Oksana Domnina, with which the future olympionist had known since 2001. “I was drawn to Oksana like a magnet, and she avoided me for several months – primarily because I was married to her friend. And with Yulia, by that time, everything had gone wrong for a long time, ”says Roman. Alexander Mysyakin, Sport24 Having finally broken with Lautova, Kostomarov began to live with Domnina. Despite all the circumstances (in 2013, Oksana went to Vladimir Yaglych), now the couple is doing well – they are married, raising two children.Do you want to know everything about figure skating? Subscribe to our telegram channel!Subscribe to Sport24 channel in Yandex.Zen