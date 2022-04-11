Who was Bernardo Razquin, the self-taught meteorologist who remembers a character from Granizo

When Michael Flowersthe disgraced meteorologist who interprets William Francella in the film Hailarrives in a town in Córdoba after having failed greatly in his task as a forecaster, he meets Bernarda particular villager who has the gift of knowing how the weather will be from non-traditional methods. The man puts a small doll in his mouth and can anticipate, for example, at what exact hour and minute the next rain will fall. Well, this character, who has a fundamental role in the Argentine film that is all the rage in NetflixIt would be based on a real person. Is about Bernardo Razquin, a self-taught meteorologist from Mendoza who became an absolute authority in the province when it came to forecasting the weather. And, similarly to Bernard of the film, this real-life namesake anticipated the vicissitudes of time thanks to a meticulous observation of nature and its phenomena and his own instruments. And, apparently, he never failed in his predictions.“It is said that time listened to Don Bernardo and then decided how he was going to behave”, says a portrait they wrote on the site of the NGO Cultura de Montaña in tribute to this man, who was also an intrepid climber, mountain rescuer and an amateur archaeologist.Bernardo Razquin (1906-1988) predicted the weather using his own instruments and the observation of nature, and every morning he reported the forecast to the Mendocinians through a local radio Huellas CuyosBernardo Razquin born in GuaymallenMendoza, the February 9, 1906and left this world March 16, 1988. With just a few years of primary school, this man gave the weather forecast on the radio station every morning at 6:30. LV10 Whose RadiusAnd he did it with total precision. It was, according to the MDZ Mendoza environment “The voice and the face of time” for decades. And his methods of anticipating the weather, by those who at first considered him “crazy,” included observing the movement of ants -if they hurried, it meant it would rain-listen to the crowing of the roosters and scrutinize the sky, where, in some way that only he knew how to interpret, I could glimpse how the weather was going to be. Among the successes of this mythical forecaster, some realize that, by observing the new moon, he anticipated the advent of the earthquake of Villa Atuel, in the center of Mendoza, on May 30, 1929.The most memorable Mendocinos remember “Don Bernardo” walking at dawn towards the radio, with a weary gait, white hair, beard and mustache and his characteristic black beret. It was common for all those who saw him to greet him and, of course, always ask him for a brief preview of what the weather was going to be like. But in addition to becoming an outstanding meteorologist, this admirable man from Mendoza was also a mountaineer with vast experience. Twice he reached the top of the roof of America, the Aconcagua and also conquered, among others, the summits of the Mercedario, Tupungato, El Plata and Vallecitos. Also, in relation to the mountains, he joined military, sports, rescue and scientific expeditions. Bernardo Razquin participated in several expeditions to the high mountains, such as the one carried out to go down to the mummy of Cerro del Toro, discovered in 1964Radio CumbreIn this last item, Razquin made some important discoveries related to archeology and paleontology. The mentioned site Mountain Culture rescues that, in 1951, together with other explorers, the meteorologist found three fossilized araucarias. In 1960, in the Tupungato hillMeanwhile, he found an old pot, which the Araucanians had used and in it he closed a skull that would be of Paul Frenke, a climber who had climbed that mountain alone between 1940 and 1945, and had never returned.Razquin also participated in the archaeological expedition to go down to the Mummy of Cerro Toro, on the mountain of the same name, located in the province of San Juan, and found in 1964.The biographical portraits of this character who would have been honored by Hail They say that he always carried in his worn-out backpack his particular time measurement elements, a handful of seeds to plant anywhere and spread life, and a flag of Argentina to make it fly in the heights that it was conquering.With regard to the seeds, in what was the garden of the home where he lived for a large part of his life, and where today the bus terminal of mendoza, Don Bernardo planted, cared for and watched a large number of trees growwhich today are part of the legacy that this legendary self-taught handicapper left for his province. The remains of Bernardo Razquin are found in the Andinista Cemetery, near Puente del Inca, in Mendoza, and his epitaph reads: “Little giant, in peace among your mountains” Cuyo Footprints In popular culture, the name of Bernardo Razquin is It is present in streets, neighborhoods and schools in the province of Mendoza. In addition, the folklorist and poet Hilary Pictures he dedicated the tune “I sing to our climber”. And to this we should add the tribute he paid him the national cinema to this character through the film directed by Marcos Carnevale.Currently, the remains of Bernardo Razquin are in the Andinista Cemeterys, on the side of Route 7, near Puente del Inca, where his epitaph reads: “Little giant, in peace among your mountain”.