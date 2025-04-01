Who left Big Brother this Monday, March 31

On Monday night March 31 there were Elimination gala in Big Brother (Telefe), where the public defined Who left reality. This time it was the turn of Santiago “Bati” Larrivey.This Sunday there was no Elimination gala. This was anticipated by Santiago del Moro in the program last Thursday, as well as in his official Instagram account. As has already happened on other occasions, this time there was a double gala that sued two days: on Sunday, a day where some plaque participants were built and, on Monday, March 31, the date on which a participant left the house more famous in the country.Thus Batiesta was going to be a plaque that saw 10 players. Four of them were saved on Sunday night, before Santiago del Moro warned them that elimination would be the Monday, March 31. On Monday night, of the six that had remained, another four ran from danger and the final was defined between Luz Tito and Bati. “He leaves Big Brother and is out of play … He leaves bati”announced Del Moro. Disenchanted with the result, before leaving, the player said: “This was a dream and I am grateful. Rompan her and win the best. Let the game win!”Those who want to vote in Big Brother must follow the following steps: reality can be seen live by television or by streaming. In the first case, it is through different Cable services: There are different ways to follow the reality galas online. One of them is for the official site of Telefewhereby it is possible to see live programming. To do this, you just need to enter Mitelefe and select the option “in the upper menu”Alive” You can see the episodes that have already been issued.Meanwhile, it is possible to see live broadcast through the platform PLUTO TVwhich offers free television and streaming. For its part, STREAMS TELEFE provides complete coverage of more than eight hours a day live, by Twitch, YouTube and the social networksIn turn, you can see the 24 -hour transmission through DIRECTV either Dgoyour streaming app. In this way, it is possible to see what the participants do throughout the day, in addition to what is shown in the galas.