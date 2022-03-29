Who defends and who condemns Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock?

The smack that Will Smith gave Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke in bad taste about the baldness of his wife, Jada Pinkett, has generated an intense debate on social networks, but has also divided Hollywood between defenders and detractors of the two protagonists of the incident. While a majority considers that both stars did wrong, some celebrities reject the violent reaction of the Oscar winner for best actor for ‘The Williams Method’ -including the Academy, which in a statement condemned “Mr. Smith’s actions”-, there are others who consider it “heroic” that the interpreter came out in defense of his wife.

Will Smith Defenders

Janet Hubert: “I am very proud. Yes, there is not much one can take…sometimes you have to slap back. Celebrate the victory…nothing else matters”, she has written on Instagram.

Tiffany Haddish: “Seeing a black man defend his wife means a lot to me. As a woman who has been unprotected, for someone to say, ‘Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth, leave her alone’… That’s what your husband is supposed to do, isn’t it? Protect you. Maybe the world doesn’t like how it happened, but for me it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in my life because it made me believe that there are still men who love and care about their women, about their wives.”

Jaden Smith: “This is how we do it”, Will Smith’s youngest son tweeted.

Paul Motorcycles: “Today’s topic is Will Smith’s slap in the face, there is no talk of anything else on the planet and what I will say. I look like Will’s representative on earth. This morning I got up and they called me from televisions and radios to ask me if I had spoken with him and if I wanted to make a statement. They have also threatened me with death… ”, he began saying on Monday night. And he added: “It is that it gives a tremendous bad feeling and it is also a very delicate subject. I understand that I am a friend of Will Smith and that anything I say up front is suspicious. Let’s see, if you see the joke, it’s not a big deal, but we don’t know the details. We do not know if there were already previous tensions between him and Chris Rock, which seems to be the case.

Soraya Arnelas: “We all know that the punch that Will Smith gave the presenter last night at the Oscars gala was not rightbut who the hell cares about looking good when they laugh at your wife’s illness in front of the whole world”. Hugo Silva: “The jokes have a limit.”

detractors

mia farrow: “It was just a joke. Jokes is what Chris Rock does. They’re always tense. This one is soft on him. And I love Lt. O’Neill.”

Mark Hamill: “Stand-up comedians are very adept at handling hecklers. Violent physical assault… not so much.”

Judd Apatow: “Will could have killed him. That is pure rage and violence out of control.”

Alex Baldwin: “I’m not really aware of whether the producers have defended Chris, but I love you, @chrisrock.” Cary Elwes: “The ‘vessels of love’ that I have known or admired have never acted violently against another human being.”

Kathy Griffin: “It is not right to go on stage to attack a comedian” and he has wondered “who now wants to be the next Will Smith in theaters and comedy clubs”.

David Rubin: “Too bad the Oscar for Will Smith wasn’t for Best SUPPORTING Actor.”