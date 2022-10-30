Where skiers and biathletes got on the snow: the Russians chose Yakutia, the Americans chose Alaska, the French hang out in Austria

Revision Sport24Geographical photo selection. There is very little time left before the start of the post-Olympic ski and biathlon seasons. And this is becoming more and more noticeable on the social networks of athletes. Photos change from summer to autumn, and from autumn to winter. And for the last time of the year, by the way, it is not at all necessary that the calendar be, for example, December. Athletes get on the snow in October. Teams choose the most diverse places for training camps. Sport24 looked into the social networks of skiers and biathletes to find out where they are this year. Group Yuri Kaminsky chose Aldan (Yakutia) for rolling. Biathlete Larisa Kuklina everyone can’t get enough of the weather there. t.me/larakuklinaRistomatti Hakola shared a picture from Vuokatti (Finland). The photo of the skier shows that there is no natural snow there yet. R. Hakola’s personal archive In Canomra (Canada), biathletes of the national team also use the prepared material. @biathloncanadaofficialFederico Pellegrino located in Val Senal (Italy). Check out, by the way, the new form of the Italian team for the new season. F. Pellegrino’s personal archive Girls from the Lithuanian national team go skiing in the city of Imatra (Finland). Personal archive of N. KocherginaGus Schumacher showed the amount of snow in Alaska. The US ski team didn’t have to travel to Europe to roll in. G. Schumacher’s personal archiveFrench biathletes are already traditionally selected for training camp in Ramsau (Austria). Now in a popular place you can meet a lot of winter roads. Personal archive of F. ClaudeGroup Oleg Perevozchikov keeps company biathletes in Aldan. t.me/evgjiikStina Nilsson located in Hydra (Sweden). The sunsets there, of course, are simply incredible. Personal archive of S. NilssonNeza Zerzhav runs on his home track in Planica (Slovenia), which will host the World Championships in cross-country skiing next year. Personal archive of N. Zerzhav⛷All the most interesting about biathlon and skiing – in our telegram channel Whether skis don’t goSubscribe to Sport24 channel in Yandex.Zen