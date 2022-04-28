Friday, April 29, 2022
WhatsApp suffers a global outage

The WhatsApp instant messaging service was interrupted this Thursday night, around 10:00 p.m. preventing the sending and receiving of messages through the application, although this drop It has not affected all users equally. According to the DownDetector portal, the application has received connection problems in the main cities of the country and has also affected other parts of the world.

From his Twitter account, The messaging platform, owned by Meta, also the parent company of Facebook, has recognized the failure and has reported that it is working to resolve the bug. Users have reported problems accessing the app, connecting to the server, and also sending messages. WhatsApp has also become a trend on Twitter, where many ‘twitterers’ have shared in the social network the problems to access. ‘WhatsApp’ already suffered, along with ‘Facebook’ and ‘Instagram, an interruption of its service last October, which affected Spain and other parts of the world.

