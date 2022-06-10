Saturday, June 11, 2022
WhatsApp makes a striking change in groups

WhatsApp has expanded the ability to create groups with up to 512 participants to its entire user base of Android, iOS and the desktop version of the instant messaging platform. The application began this deployment last May among some participants of its beta, as advanced by the specialized portal WABetaInfo. Now, WhatsApp has streamlined the process to take it to the entire user base of the platform, according to this same medium. Until now, WhatsApp only allowed to create groups of up to 256 participants. This new figure, 512, means doubling the number of members. In case you don’t get to it at first, the ‘app’ allows you to add more from the group information section. This new capacity is expected to be available for your entire user base within 24 hours. To access it, it is necessary to install the latest update of the ‘apps‘ available on the Play Store, App Store and TestFlight, and is not limited to the beta version.

