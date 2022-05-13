WhatsApp is working on a desktop application for macOS





WhatsApp has recently launched a beta version of its Windows application in the Microsoft Store, and it seems that an app for macOS is on the wayso that we can connect our device from WhatsApp Beta to WhatsApp for macOS.

This information comes from WABetaInfo, an extremely reliable portal that we have been able to learn about countless WhatsApp features before they hit the publicso this is not an official announcement and could be delayed or aborted at any time, but without a doubt the application exists and is on its way.



As you might expect, when we first launch the app, a welcome screen It will provide us with a QR and instructions to connect our Smartphone to the WhatsApp application for macOSso that a new user will fully understand how the application will work.

Users will not need an iPhone to use this application, being compatible with all terminals currently supported by WhatsApp, something that was predictable, but what has not been predicted is an approximate date on which this application will reach the public, as it is apparently getting a complete redesign compared to the Windows version.

End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments!



Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.