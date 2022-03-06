WhatsApp gives the green light to a big change: it confirms that it will allow one of the things that users ask for the most

WhatsApp is working on new features that will come to users soon, such as a new mode that will activate temporary messages for all conversationsand the multi-device support for up to four devices, including iPad. The person responsible for the WABetainfo portal, known for sharing WhatsApp news in the beta version before its launch to the general public, had the opportunity to speak with the CEO of Facebook, mark zuckerberg, and with the executive director of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, about the news that will arrive soon to the messaging application. One of these novelties is a new mode for temporary messages. Currently it is possible to activate the function that allows you to establish a time frame so that the messages of a certain chat disappear automatically. The new mode, if activated, will implement temporary messages in all chats at once, which will make the WhatsApp experience “ephemeral”, as Zuckerberg has pointed out. All messages will automatically disappear after seven days. And in relation to the contents that disappear, there will also be another function, ‘view once’, which will automatically delete photos and videos when the recipient has viewed them, although the possibility of taking screenshots will remain. Both the temporary messages mode and the ‘see once’ feature will be coming to WhatsApp beta participants soon. The company hopes that these developments will make WhatsApp messages “more private and secure.” Another novelty has to do with WhatsApp’s multi-device support. This is a function that the company has been working on for some time, which will allow you to use the WhatsApp account on another device other than the main mobile, without the need to have an active internet connection on this. Zuckerberg has pointed out that it has been “a great technological challenge”, but also that they have already solved it and that they hope to be able to launch it soon. Specifically, Cathcart has confirmed that multi-device support will hit a public beta “within a month or two.” With multi-device support, messages will maintain end-to-end encryption, and users will be able to use the same account on up to four devices, including iPad.