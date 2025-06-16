WhatsApp adds intercalated ads and pays paid



WhatsApp goes a Promote channels to help users discover new and will offer the possibility of supporting your favorites through A subscription to receive exclusive updates in exchange for paying a monthly rateThe social network has presented new functions to offer users more possibilities to find more channels and companies in the News tabin which WhatsApp has worked the last two years to be “the place where you can discover new things in WhatsApp”. In this sense, The novelty tab is used by 1500 million people a dayas indicated by the platform, so WhatsApp intends Help companies grow through subscriptions to their channels in the application, or promoting them to discover more people. Subscriptions to the channels will have the objective that users can support your favorite channels through a subscription that allows them to receive exclusive updates for a monthly rate. For its part, the promoted channels will allow users to discover channels of interest and administrators increase their visibility. WhatsApp will also introduce ads in the statesthrough which conversations with companies can be initiated in a simple way about the products or services they promote in this space. So, the social network has reported that these functions are aimed at administrators and companies, so users who use WhatsApp only to exchange messages will not see these changes. These functions have developed “as privately as possible”, Since personal messages, calls and states remain extremely to extreme encrypted, so no one has access to them, not even the application itself. In this way, the social network has specified that, To show the ads in the states or show the channels that may be of interest, “limited information” will be used, such as the country, the language, the channels that are followed and how users interact with the advertisements that come.