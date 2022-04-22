What zodiac signs do Taurus people get along with the worst?

Taurus people are born between April 20 and May 20. It is the second sign of the zodiac and its element is Earth. He is represented by the figure of the Bull, which gives him his determination and perseverance. They are balanced, they know how to work for what they want and they always get what they want. They have no problem taking the time they need for their goalssince they have great patience and perseverance. They are self-confident but can be stubborn at times, unable to accept another way of thinking that is not your own. They do not like to make mistakes, they find it difficult to remain calm when things do not go their way and they tend to have a bad temper. They are responsible and enjoy spending time at home, being the homeliest of the zodiac.

Taurus in relationships

Ruled by Venus, the planet of love, it is traditional and romantic. When he falls in love, he commits himself completely. They are generous and give themselves to the person they lovebeing detailed and affectionate.Taurus people are essentially thoughtful, romantic and homely PixawayWith their friends, they are faithful and supportive. They tend to be very reserved with those they do not know, which is why it is difficult for them to make new friends. They avoid conflict, but if someone betrayed their trust or hurt them, they suddenly end the relationship.

Gemini

Those born in this sign of the Air element they do not usually get along perfectly with Taurus people. They both have different personalities that when they meet, they contrast. While Gemini is jovial and outgoing, the Earth element sign is more reserved and serious. Gemini people they love to go out with friends and carry out any type of plan in the company of many people. They need to feel accompanied and having fun is their priority. These characteristics differ from those of Taurus, since people of this sign prefer to stay at home. In academic or work environments, they will get along cordially. However, it is very difficult for their bond to end in a friendship or sentimental relationship. They respect each other, but do not enjoy each other’s company. If they want to have a lasting relationship, they will have to learn to respect their individualities and different needs. Difficult for the outgoing personality of Gemini people to match the homely personality of Taurus

Pound

The people of pound are delicate, elegant and cordial. They are handled in a colloquial way with any person with whom they are related. Unlike this, the Earth element sign is less formal. Taurus has no problem saying what he thinks, even if sometimes his communication is not friendly..Mainly, those born of the sign of the Air element they will not be attracted to Taurus people, since they will not like their way of being. Even at times, they may feel little respected, so they will take a clear distance from the sign of the Bull. Taurus will not approve of the reflective and passive personality of Libra. She will feel impatient before the changes of decisions and neutrality of her in certain matters. Nevertheless, this bond can flourish if you take the time and care to communicate what they want from the other. The solution for the disagreements between Libra and Taurus is frontal communication

Sagittarius

Relationships between Taurus and Sagittarius people do not usually prosper. In sentimental ties, the sign of the Earth element seeks stability and security, make future plans such as moving, commitments and vacations. Besides, Sagittarius is adventurous and spontaneous, they don’t like organization and prefer things to surprise them.Taurus people are persevering and patient, characteristics that differ from those of Sagittarius. Those born under this sign of the Fire element are restless, constantly looking for new challenges and things to do. Taurus and Sagittarius will have problems when spending time together, since the sign of the Bull prefers to stay at home, while the Centaur He prefers to carry out multiple activities outside. For things to work between them, they must take turns and accompany the other in their wishes. Sagittarius and Taurus will have to take turns for the relationship to flourish

Aquarium

Aquarius people are considered the disrupters of the zodiac. They do not usually follow rules and like to lead a lifestyle that differentiates them from others. They are creative and prioritize freedom in any of their links. When meeting a Taurus person, this Air element sign will feel that they have different priorities. Taurus is routine, organized and stable. He likes to organize his desires and fulfill his goals. While Aquarians value these qualities, they prefer to play off limits. They can suddenly change their minds and change everything around them. This will make Taurus feel irritated, leading to possible fights. Friendly or sentimental bonds between these two zodiac signs will be possible if Taurus accepts to open up to experience new things and Aquarius to be patient. The disruptive personality of Aquarius people makes routine bullfighting souls uncomfortable