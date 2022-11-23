What will be the biathlon season in Russia, where you can see the best? There will even be a New Year’s race

Victoria Dmitrieva Full calendar. The Russian team will start the new biathlon season not at the World Cup. It seems that since the spring, many have come to terms with this. Despite believing in a miracle, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not lifted the sanctions on our sport. And he is not going to do this in the near future, so this year shooting skiers will return to where they once started – the Cup of Russia. In total, the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) has planned 6 stages. This is slightly less than at the World Cup (9 stages and the World Championship), but there is an explanation for this. In addition to the Russian Cup, athletes from the national team and regions will run a rich program of the Russian Championship, which will be divided into several stages. Part of the races will be held as part of the 5th stage of the Kyrgyz Republic in Rybinsk. In February there will be a start in Izhevsk, and in the spring the main part of the championship will take place in Khanty-Mansiysk. In Uvat, at the very end of the season, biathletes will run 40 and 30 km races. Sport24The Cup of the country, which is the basis of the season, starts on November 24 in Khanty-Mansiysk. The time difference with Moscow is +2 hours. Fans who like to lie in bed longer or are used to watching competitions in the late afternoon need to be prepared to get up early to see the races live. Sport24In Uvat, this is also the same story over time. A village in the Tyumen region will take biathletes in early December. Sport24After Uvat, the athletes will move to the well-known Tyumen, which, according to the map, is only 5-6 hours away by car. There will also be early races. Sport24The season is generally such that all starts will take place in the morning. Ufa will not be an exception. Sport24A little later, biathletes will start only in Rybinsk. In the Yaroslavl region, the usual time zone for residents of the central part of Russia. Sport24True, in Tchaikovsky, despite +2 hours, shooting skiers will also start racing at 11 am, which seems like a luxury for this season, given the standard start time of 9:00. Sport24Biathletes have not yet announced whether they will run the entire Cup, miss some stages or individual races. Fans of this, of course, would not want. Still, the Cup of Russia is the only start with the participation of all the best, which will be shown on TV. After all, the World Cup will not be broadcast this year. In addition to home starts, the Russians will still have one international tournament. The Commonwealth Biathlon Cup was invented so that our team and the Belarusian team could compete with each other. Two stages have already taken place in summer and autumn. There were not very many spectators, but there is a chance that in winter people will pull up to the stands. The Cup turns out to be really worthy in terms of organization. Sport24As part of the Commonwealth Cup, by the way, Eduard Latypov, Dinara Alimbekova and others will run the New Year’s race in Ryazan. This seems to be an attempt to replace the “Christmas Race” in Germany, which this season will not have anyone from Belarus and Russia. And there is also a hint that the start in Ryazan is a chance to revive the Race of Champions. The last time biathletes competed at a commercial tournament was in 2016 in Tyumen. In general, the season will be very eventful. The RBU tried to do its best to ensure that the athletes do not get bored this year. Although it is still clear to everyone that biathletes would like to run at international competitions and compete with the best, they do not have to choose. We will follow the competition and hope that the athletes will please us with crazy races.“This is a victory” – Victoria Dmitrieva’s telegram channel. There are even more cool sports!