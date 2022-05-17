What WhatsApp does not tell us

The dangers offered by technology of communication for users are great. Therefore, experts recommend extreme precautionary measures. And, even so, there can be failures in the applications themselves that expose the data of the people who use them. This is the case of one of the most popular tools, WhatsApp, used worldwide by more than 2,000 million users. An Professor of Computer Science at the Severo Ochoa Secondary School in Elche, Gaspar Cano, has warned the company of a possible error that could expose fundamental data of the people who use it, such as their location or even the place where they are residing. Although among WhatsApp contacts You can have a certain sense of security, the possible failure recently discovered by the teacher of the Elicitano institute allows knowing where the user is in a subtle and effective way. The hole has been detected in the status section of the application, which came to imitate the ‘stories’ of Instagram, another of the most used social networks. What is used to temporarily share banalities with friends can become a trap if it is found with people who have bad intentions.

Links

The error that Cano has warned about, and that has been published on the blog of Chema Alonso, a well-known Spanish hack and member of the executive committee of Telefónica, can be found in the links that can be included in the WhatsApp states, some links that They can direct the user to platforms such as YouTube or other content pages, without warning that they are being taken to a new place, as Instagram does, for example. “To demonstrate this flaw, I myself created a malicious website with a few lines of code and a database log, which I linked in my status as a cheat. Soon, from my contacts who clicked, I knew if they were in Spain or not, what province they were in, if they used Wi-Fi, the IP of their mobile or the company with which they were connecting to the Internet. They had completely lost their privacy », warns the computer expert about his finding. Cano adds that he does not want to comment on more secrets about the error that he has detected so as not to give ideas to people who are dedicated to committing digital fraud, a criminal modality that has been experiencing great growth in recent years and that, as a result of the pandemic, has skyrocketed. One of the big problems that the teacher detects in the WhatsApp hole is that the date and time in which they have been seen by the contacts appear in the history of the application’s states, which allows them to be perfectly identified in the external links .

Response

The discoverer of the privacy flaw contacted the company that owns the communication application, Meta, the current name of the old Facebook. He did it through a rewards program offered by WhatsApp for those who detect possible leaks in his system. Within seven hours of the message he received a response. “They told me that the responsibility of click on a link It belongs to the users, so they did not see a problem with the operation of their application. The same thing was said at the beginning of cookies and now they have to be accepted on all websites”, explains Cano in relation to the response he received from the company. Another of the arguments used by Meta for not recognizing that it is a bug of vulnerability of your software alludes to what is known as social engineering, which is the skills used by criminals to deceive users. users of the digital world. The teacher believes that the problem is easy to solve and offers two solutions: notify the people who use the application that they are going to be directed to an external place or eliminate the history that records the dates and times. Until then, we will have to be careful with the states.