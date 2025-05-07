What time is the 2025 conclave to choose the new Pope in the Vatican today



This Wednesday May 7 begins conclave in the Sistine Chapel, in order to choose the next Pope who will replace Francisco. The electoral process It takes place in the Sistine Chapelwithin the city of the Vatican. Faced with the symbolism that represents this for the Catholic Church, it is that the faithful wondered What time begins. Sistine chapel is expected close at 16.30 (Rome time), thus giving way to the 133 cardinals vote for the next Supreme Pontiff. This way, THE CONCLAVE 2025 It will be inaugurated. The conclave will begin on May 7 in the Sistine Chapel (Source: @Vatican Media) this It does not mean that that same day you have news of who will be the new leader of the Church, but it is simply the beginning of meetings and votes, which will be communicated to the public through the famous white or black smoking. Anyway, the procedure is expected to be agile and will not be delayed for several weeks. After the death of Francisco On April 21, the Vatican administration brought together all the cardinals in a private mass within the Basilica of San Pedro, provided by the dean of the Cardinal College. Then, they sang the “Veni Creator” in the Paolina Chapel To invoke the Holy Spirit for the choice. The process for the white smoking in the Vaticanogetty images that followed is third place: meet at closed doors in the Sistine chapel To start the conclave. This meeting “sets 15 days after the vacancy of the Apostolic Headquarters, although the Cardinals College can establish another date, which cannot be delayed more than 20 days from the vacancy,” says the ACI Press. As a residence of the cardinals, Domus Sanctae Marthae is taken so that the religious rest. 133 Cardinals that qualify for the choice of 267º Catholic leaderthree of them check the vote, which is secret, and three of them write it. There, one of the cardinals are chosen to take the pontiff's position but, for that to happen, two thirds of the attendees must vote in their favor (94 Cardinalsin this case). Sistine chapel The windows and open spaces are covered and signal inhibitors are placed, guaranteeing total secrecy. In so much, if a result is not achieved in the first round, “the Article 74 provides that, if after 24 Cardinals scrutiny They fail to agree on the chosen cardinal, they can decide as an absolute majority the way to proceed, but the requirement of demanding a simple majority should never be dispensed with so that the election is valid, ”explains the ACI Press. The final way of announcing the choice is with the White smoking that emerges from one of the chimneys. He White color From smoke it means that a new Pope was determined, and Blackwhen this did not happen. Once the new Supreme Pontiff accepts the result of suffrage, it has to determine the name it will adopt since then. Finally, the protodiacon announces from the central balcony of the basilica of San Pedro The choice saying “Habemus Papam“. Finally, the elected Pope goes out to give a speech and a special blessing to the faithful.