What should I do with my pet if I have monkeypox or am a close contact?

People infected with the monkeypox virus should avoid all interaction with their pets, especially if they are rodents, and close contacts minimize them to the maximum unless the close contact is the animal itself, in which case it must be isolated for at least 21 days. This is stated in the document “Possible epidemiological role of pets in monkeypox: Recommendations for action in case of contact with infected people“which have been jointly prepared by the Ministries of Health and of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food. As both departments point out, in the endemic areas of the virus – West and Central Africa -, the virus is maintained in nature “through its circulation among different mammals” and it is believed that rodents are its main reservoir: in these areas it is transmitted to humans through bites, scratches or contact with any of its fluids. But in Europe “there are no known cases of animal infection (either wild or pets”; in this continent, the risk “would be based on the existence of animals, such as rodents, which are hosts for which the virus has a preference, existing the theoretical possibility of transmission between humans and these kinds of animals.

confirmed and contacts

Thus, he proposes that people infected with monkeypox avoid “all contact with domestic mammalsin particular with rodents (mice, rats, hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs, squirrels, etc.), due to the possibility of human-animal transmission” during the maximum period of virus transmissibility, that is, from the onset of symptoms until their complete disappearance and of the skin lesions. They will also have to notify the Contact or the possession of this type of rodents to public health services by those affected. Meanwhile, close contacts should minimize contact with pets and wild animals and “take all possible precautionary measures to avoid possible transmissions“. They both have to give up “habits like hug or kiss petsor share food with them”, as well as “wash your hands before and after” to interact with them, wear a mask during the stay in shared areas within the affected home and maintain a high level of general hygiene in the home with frequent cleaning of surfaces and floors.

What to do with the dogs?

For their part, animals that have been in close contact with confirmed human cases “They must remain in isolation during the maximum incubation period of the disease”, a minimum of 21 days, counting from their last contact with the sick person or from when they were cured. “The isolation will be carried out at the home of the infected person in a way that guarantees an adequate level of biosecurity that avoids the accidental release of the animal outside the home, as well as animal welfare and the least necessary handling possible by the infected person at all times, “he says. If they are dogs -he adds-, they could be taken out if necessary in the shortest periods possible with strap, muzzle Y avoiding contact with other animals”; during this time the health status of the animals will be monitored for the detection of possible symptoms or lesions compatible with the infection. In any case, the handling of both the animal and the materials used (bed, sand, feeders, drinkers…), it will be carried out “always through the use of an FFP2 mask and gloves, and in the case of several members in the family environment, preferably by the person or persons who may have been vaccinated against smallpox, where appropriate”.

Waste management

The guide warns that the residues resulting from cleaning the cages of pets (mainly rodents) “can be a source of infection, although unlikely, for wild animals”. For this reason, it is necessary to “properly manage said residues” and spray them with household disinfectants What bleach (particularly animal litter waste) and place it in hermetically sealed bags. If an animal shows compatible symptoms, Official Veterinary Services of the community will be in charge of taking samples of the suspicious animals (sample of skin lesion: vesicular fluid, smear of vesicular lesions, exudates or scabs and swabs of the oral cavity), which will be sent in virus transport medium and kept cold to the Central Veterinary Laboratory of Algete for analysis. Laboratory personnel handling the samples or veterinarians who, for whatever reason, obtain them from suspicious or sick pets “should also protect themselves appropriately, performing a risk managementand using masks, gloves, clothing that avoids contact with the foot).