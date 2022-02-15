Increasingly successful in social networks viral challenges in which intelligence or ability can be demonstrated, but today we offer you one that can directly help diagnose if you suffer from any vision problem. It is a photo made up of many black dots on a white background, with a number visible in the middle. Before doing the test it is advisable to look away from the screen for a few seconds and then try to decipher it. The goal is to find which numbers appear in the middle, and depending on that, the quality of the view would supposedly be known.

Look closely at this picture, what number do you see?

What number do you see? The viral challenge that detects vision problems There are several options that people usually identify. If you see the number sequence ‘3246’, you would suffer astigmatism Y myopia. If the numbers ‘3240’ can be identified, he would only have astigmatism. If ‘1246’ is seen, the person would be nearsighted without astigmatism. Lastly, if a person sees ‘1240’ he would have correct vision. All this must be checked later by a specialist.

Viral challenge in 1 minute: Can you find the two different hammers?