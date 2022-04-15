What is your ideal Disney prince according to your zodiac sign

Disney princes have gained popularity thanks to their charisma, bravery, and unique personalities. In many cases, they are companions of the protagonists of these animated films, helping them to fulfill their dreams or goals. In some stories, they simply represent the romantic interest of the princesses..Disney movies are famous all over the world, marking generations and creating iconic worlds and characters. People of all ages know their princes and can identify with them. Through these male characters, stories and values ​​are told that represent a teaching in the feature film. The different characteristics of these princes express traits of their personality that may be compatible with the signs of the zodiac.

Aries-Li Shang

General Li Shang accompanies Mulan on her adventures and in the fight to defend her country. Although she possesses great willpower and determination, knows how to cede power when necessary, which is why he becomes a great ally of aries people. You have no problem accepting new points of view or solutions to impending problems.Because of his determined character, Li Shang represents Aries people

Taurus – Prince Eric

Ariel’s romantic interest, the Little Mermaid, is a kind and polite man. Eric is brave and protective, willing to face any challenge for the people he loves. This prince is ideal for Taurus people as he is loyal, great companion and selfless. A loyal, kind and polite character like Prince Eric from the Little Mermaid is a great company for Taurus people

Gemini – Beast / Prince Adam

Prince Adam is better known as Beast, having become this seemingly unfriendly creature. This is a vain man with a strong character, but he hides a sensitive and noble personality. Such as Gemini people, this character has a double identity that makes him a unique being. The duality of Beast, which hides inside the sensitive Prince Adam, represents the two faces of the people of Gemini Disney

Cancer – Hercules

The son of the god Zeus is the ideal prince for Cancer people. hercules is a strong man with a big heart.He knows how to fight for his dreams and against injustice. He is protective and affectionate with those he lovesquality compatible with the people of the sign of the Water element. Hercules, famous for his strength and sense of justice, will be pure contention for Cancer people

Leo – Prince Charming

Prince Charming is a kind and polite character who falls in love with Cinderella. He always maintains elegance and good manners, he is not interested in being the center of attention. This is a great candidate for Leo people, as he will not steal the spotlight from them and will let them shine without problems. The low profile of Prince Charming will be a perfect pairing for Leo’s eager protagonist.

Virgo – Prince Florian

Correct, polite and low profile, these are qualities that represent the protagonist prince of Snow White and the seven dwarfs. This character is ideal for Virgo people thanks to their cordiality and good manners. Your respect for others and sense of responsibility will be of great pleasure to this sign of the Earth element. Prince Florian’s good manners bring him closer to courteous Virgo people

Libra – Prince Naveen

Prince Naveen is a relaxed man with a cheerful soul. She loves music, especially jazz, and leads a carefree lifestyle. In the movie The Princess and the Frog, proves to be a person of good valuesa quality highly valued by Libra people. Prince Naveen charms Libra people with his carefree lifestyle and good moral values.

Scorpio – Kristoff

The character in the movie Frozen is a lonely and affectionate young man. In this story he proved to be loyal, companion and supportive.He cares about the people he loves and has a big heart, although he has a hard time showing his feelings. This character will please Scorpio people thanks to their charisma and faithful spirit. Kristoff may seem withdrawn, but he’s also faithful, something Scorpios will appreciate.

Sagittarius – Tarzan

This Disney character is a wild and adventurous man, ideal for Sagittarius people. Tarzan is brave, he is not afraid to face the most feared dangers of the jungle and risk his life for the people he loves. His spirit is free and he values ​​feeling active, connecting with nature and animals. Tarzan’s adventurous spirit matches Sagittarius people

Capricorn – John Smith

John Smith is Pocahontas’s romantic interest in her movie. This English soldier is friendly and kind. Approaches others in a way respectful and polite. This character is chosen for people of Capricorn since always keeps calm and has a brilliant mind. John Smith stays calm and focused like Capricorn people

Aquarius – Aladdin

Aladdin is a young man who he was caught stealing bread to help a hungry child, which shows that he is a caring person. He is humble, generous and friendly, always in a good mood and not easily discouraged. His charismatic and empathetic personality with others will be of great pleasure to Aquarius people. Aladdin is a good-hearted person who is not afraid to find his own way of doing things, as is the case with Aquarius people.

Pisces – Flynn Rider

The Tangled character was a great help to Rapunzel and her fight for freedom. Flynn is an adventurous and friendly young man, who has a great sense of humor, a good representative of Pisces. Despite identifying himself as a thief, throughout the film he shows that he has a big heart. willing to risk everything for love. Flynn Rider represents Pisces people for his sense of humor and good heart