What is your computer processor? Well… Intel Processor – Weekly Ping # 13

After a longer and completely unwanted break, I come back with Ping Weekly, which is a collection of news that recently turned out to be the most interesting, the most absurd or simply stupid. And in this “episode”, inter alia, about another chance for Microsoft Surface Duo, a bug related to the latest FIFA and how not to update according to Nintendo.

# 1. Android 12 for Surface Duo may turn out to be a revolution

Even while writing this text, Surface Duo is lying on my desk. It really is an unusual device that I like to turn on and use from time to time. Besides, still no company has even come close to what Microsoft did with the thickness of this device after unfolding. Let me remind you, it is only 4.8 mm. At the beginning of 2022, the first Surface Duo received a long delayed update to Android 11. Now it is similar with Android 12, which – in my opinion – should have appeared a long time ago. Finally, there is light at the end of the tunnel, because the update to the twelve is expected to appear later this year and will introduce diametrical changes. In the pictures above you can see that the entire interface has been heavily rebuilt and it actually smells a bit like Windows 11. It certainly looks completely different than what is currently in Android 11. However, I most expect that after the upcoming update, Surface Duo will finally start working as should, because there are still minor or major errors. source: Windows Central

# 2. In the new Cadillac you can open the glove box from … the screen

Car electrification is inevitable, and like everything else, it has pros and cons. Probably everyone has come to terms with the fact that most new cars, even combustion ones, have screens installed instead of traditional clocks. Or cameras instead of mirrors. Or, horror of horrors, an electric handheld. I do not agree, but I suspect that I could get used to it somehow. But when I see solutions like in the latest Caddillac, my V6 purrs louder. Imagine clever heads invented the opening of the glove box in front of the passenger using the touch screen and menu functions. Seriously, instead of opening the glove box with one hand movement, you have to click yourself on the screen. What’s next? Unfolding the sun visor from an option buried somewhere in the menu?

# 3. Nintendo Switch update without significant changes

While the above-mentioned Android 12 can give Surface Duo a new life, the updates released for the Nintendo Switch console are probably just to change the number. And when you change the number to the so-called “full”, it also counts on serious changes and news. As was the case with version 13.0.0, which added support for Bluetooth headphones. Now we have version 15.0.0 and the most important change (or at least the one that Nintendo mentioned as the first in the official transmission) is moving the option responsible for Bluetooth audio to a different place in the settings. You can also take screenshots in the Nintendo Switch Online app using the dedicated button on the console. And classic, at the end – correct stability and increasing the comfort of use blah blah blah … Also this one, nothing special, please do not gather near the consoles. Nintendo Switchźródło: Nintendo

# 4. What is your computer processor? Well… Intel Processor

I remember when I got my first computer for a kid. I couldn’t afford one with a Pentium processor, so I had to settle for a Celeron. I don’t remember exactly what the model was, but I know exactly how intensely I was drooling over the one with the Pentium 4 and 512 MB RAM that was standing next to it. And if this was translated into modern times … it would no longer matter what processor it would be. At least in theory. The point is that Intel has plowed two of the most recognizable series of processors – Celeron and Pentium, which will be replaced by one common name Intel Processor. The new Intel logo inside / photo by Intel I must admit that I am in a shock, similar to what I experienced when Intel announced Intel Core i9 processors. Celeron may not have been such a strong brand, but I risk saying that if it weren’t for Pentium, and especially Pentium 4 with HT technology, there wouldn’t be Intel at all. But I also understand it a bit, because over the years so many different circuits have multiplied that it was possible to get confused, and the difference in performance between them was not particularly noticeable. Such “cleaning up” was rather necessary, even at the expense of throwing away a brand dating back to the early 90s of the last century. But as the saying goes, something ends, something begins. From now on, new computers will have an emblem like the one above. Source: Intel via Benchmark

# 5. For FIFA 23 to start working, you need to bury your BIOS

Another absurdity, but this time with the newest (and probably last) FIFA 23 game in the lead role. Due to the fact that I stopped at FIFA 18, with the premiere of the new version, I decided to check what has changed there. And since the generous and good-natured EA as part of the subscription gave players a 10-hour trial, it was the best opportunity to dig a little with the virtual Lewandowski. Yeah, bargain. Error when launching FIFA 23 / photo by my own I did some research on the net and it turned out that the error was related to the new Fifki security features, the Secure Boot option, and you need to rearrange the BIOS a bit to get the game to start. As soon as I saw it, I found myself giving up and the game was kicked out just as quickly as it did download. Well sorry, but no, I repeat, no game in the last few years has crashed me a mistake. And here please, EA is in shape as usual. In worse form than FIFA on Switch, somewhere from the 18th version (͡ʘ ͜ʖ ͡ʘ) Links appeared in the article as part of the Ceneo campaign