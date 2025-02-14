What is the origin of Valentine's Day and how it is celebrated in the US



Every February 14, the Valentine's Day It becomes One of the most anticipated dates by pairs, friends and families in the United States. Although today it is synonym for flowers, chocolates and romantic dinners, Its origin is much older and is surrounded by legends.The most popular story dates back to the third century in Rome, when Emperor Claudio II He decided to prohibit marriage among young soldiers, convinced that the single were better warriors. Despite the order, A priest named Valentín challenged the ban and continued to celebrate weddings in secret. When it was discovered, they arrested and executed it on February 14, becoming a symbol of love and resistance, according to Latimes. Another theory relates the date to the Roman festival of Lupercalia, which was held in mid -February and was linked to the fertility and purification. Over time, the Catholic Church sought to replace the pagan festivities and established Valentine's Day in honor of the martyr priest. The celebration of February 14 became popular in Europe during the Middle Ages, but it was not until the nineteenth century when it arrived when it arrived strongly to the United States. At that time, The lovers began to exchange cards with romantic messagestradition that was consolidated thanks to Esther Howland, an entrepreneur who promoted the mass production of Valentine's Days in the country. Today, the cards are still an emblem of the celebration, along with other gifts such as flowers, chocolates, stuffed animals and special dinners. In the nineteenth century Valentine arrived strongly to the United States (archive) Shutterstockaunque is not an official holiday, the date is lived with intensity throughout the country. The streets and shops are filled with hearts, balloons and thematic decorations, while restaurants They offer special menus for couples.The most common gifts include Roses of roses, boxes of chocolates and jewels, although more and more people opt for experiences such as trips, home dinners or personalized activities. In addition, Valentine's Day is not just for couples: many celebrate it with friends, family and even co -workers, exchanging cards and small gifts. In schools, children actively participate in tradition. It is common that The little ones prepare crafts and distribute cards to their classmateswhile teenagers usually organize events, exchange sweets and send messages to his friends or romantic interests. The Valentine's Day is not only a sentimental celebration, but also a commercial event of great magnitude. Photo: Archive. Every year, Millions of Americans spend on gifts, dinners and experiences, generating a great impact on sectors such as florist, pastries and hospitality. Companies take advantage of the occasion with advertising campaigns and promotions, and the rise of social networks changed the way in which love is expressed on this date, with many opting by digital messages, personalized publications and videos. Although Valentine's Day evolved over time, its essence remains the same: Celebrate love and affection, either as a couple, with friends or with the family. Beyond gifts and commercial traditions, it is an opportunity to demonstrate affection and strengthen ties with the most important people in our lives.