Throughout life it is normal to go through different stages, some more pleasant and others less, in order to evolve and acquire some important learning. This is not always easy, but to evolve it is necessary to acquire certain knowledge about ourselves that requires our attention and care. In this sense, doubt or conflict may arise regarding the fact of feeling sorry for oneself. And it is that a small internal debate opens before us: what is self-compassion?Does it have a positive or negative impact on us? Does it bring us well-being or does it harm us? We tell you! In Vikika Team We believe in a healthy lifestyle to achieve well-being, both physically and mentally. This, in addition to attending to the health of the body, also involves review our mental state and our emotions. For this reason, we have a psychology team prepared to accompany you in your evolution process, since many times we are the ones who put the barriers in the way and it is therefore our responsibility to learn to break them down; for this, sometimes, support is needed and it is one of the best investments that can be made. Today we tell you what self-compassion is, a term that Cristina, one of our beloved team psychologists (@cristina.vikikateam), has explained to us.

What is self-compassion? Does it benefit me?

Generally, we associate the concept of compassion with “feeling sorry”, giving a specific situation a negative connotation. But compassion does not consist of this, it has nothing to do with pitying, but with show increased sensitivity to suffering, either to their own or to someone else. There is a clear difference between compassion and victimhood: an attitude of victim often leads us to the inactivity in resolving a conflict or a specific situation, even when regulating our own emotions. Therefore, we could define this attitude as the recreation in discomfort, find reasons why we cannot do anything to solve the crisis, thus avoiding taking steps towards improvement and well-being. Secondly, self-compassion is necessary and essential to have an optimal relationship with ourselves and with the environment. This gives strength to being sensitive to one’s own emotions and discomfort. It is about being able to broadcast behaviors that allow emotional regulation and help us move forward at a difficult time.

Self-compassion talks about taking care of ourselves and pampering ourselves when we need each other the most, to be more flexible and less critical of our needs. Having a good relationship with ourselves is essential to achieve a satisfactory emotional state and for this it is essential encourage listening and self-compassion. now that you know what is self pity, don’t think it means to feel sorry for yourself, quite the contrary! It is understanding your process, embracing it, and allowing yourself the time you need to take steps toward where you want to be. For this, it will be necessary to listen to your emotions and respond appropriately to them; show that care and respect for you.

