What is NEAT and why is it so important?

Enjoying good health is the desire of almost everyone, but there is much we can do to contribute to it. Not everything is in the hands of luck, because we have before us a large number of options and opportunities to actively improve our well-being and promote the proper functioning of the body. Surely you know the most popular healthy habits, but perhaps you have not realized the importance of the context of these habits. Do you know what NEAT is and why we should consider it? Take note! We usually summarize the fundamental pillars of a healthy lifestyle in a balanced diet, quality rest and frequent physical exercise. They are really important! However, it is not enough to stay there, as there is much more to do. Never forget that we have a great responsibility when it comes to maintaining our health in optimal conditions. In this sense, we believe it is essential to talk to you about the NEAT.

What is NEAT?

Carrying out a planned training routine, oriented to our circumstances, objectives, tastes and needs is basic. But the thing does not end there, because if you spend hours working sitting down (as is so common today), you are still a sedentary person despite training.

The NEAT stands for Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis and refers to the calories we expend when we are not performing our training-oriented physical exercise. That is, it is closely related to your daily activity: when you go up and down stairs, do the shopping, walk your dog, go to work, clean your home and an infinite etcetera. Our nutritionist Raquel (@raquel.vikikateam) has told us about it and it is convenient to reflect on it, since we are going through a moment in which the sedentary lifestyle It is part of the general population. And it is that many current circumstances make it very difficult to be active people and it is necessary to pay attention to what we can do. And it is worth remembering that, even if you train, if you are not active for the rest of the day, you are still a sedentary person.

What can we do to mitigate the effects of a sedentary lifestyle?

Have something clear: any movement that you can provide to your body at the end of the day will favor it. Therefore, breaking up with long hours sitting in front of the computer, for example, is an excellent idea. How? Getting up every hour or two hours at the most and doing some squats, walking, going up and down stairs, doing some push-ups. A few minutes will suffice, it is not about making a training table in your office. In the leisure environment, it would be great add a ride to those meal or coffee plans, a route through the town or city, a bit of tourism on the move, a bike ride, etc. Activate reports wellness and energy and if you do it accompanied by yours, there is no better plan! Now that you know that the NEAT refers to physical activity that does not come from trainingTake a look at your routine and consider increasing activity in those remaining hours free from tasks or obligations. Stop taking the elevator, add kilometers to your routes by reducing transport, do the shopping on foot and carry the bags yourself instead of delegating. This will make you a more active and functional person and will have a huge impact on the state of your health.