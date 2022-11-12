What is circuit training?

People of different levels, whether they are beginners or experienced, can notice the benefits of the circuit training. And it is that, if you are looking for a dynamic, fun and demanding session, without having to spend too much time on it, this is a perfect option. If you don’t know what it is, today we tell you everything you need to know about it. Remember: physical exercise is for everyone, you just have to find the activity that makes you feel the best and give it your all. Do you dare with circuit training? There are many who, on a daily basis, consider the need to improve your lifestyle. They review your diet, your rest and, of course, your activity level. There are not a few who conclude that they have already tried numerous times to go to the gym and they don’t know how, they don’t want to, they don’t like it… it’s not for them. Just because you don’t enjoy going to the gym or feel more than lost among so many machines doesn’t mean: That you can’t learn with practice and even get the hang of it. That there is no other method or activity that can be more adjusted to what you like and need. don’t forget that a sustainable habit over time must involve positive sensations progressively, although at first it may be hard to persist. In the long run, if you don’t like what you’re doing, the purpose will begin to drop until you throw in the towel. Therefore, instead of forcing yourself to comply with a discipline that does not attract you or brings you well-being, choose to find first what encourages you and makes you feel motivated. Of course, do not think that at first it will be easy, everything requires a period of adaptation that will need your perseverance and discipline until it is completely integrated into your life.

Circuit training, what does it consist of?

Circuit training is ideal as part of a complete sports routine, as it integrates both strength work and cardio. Do you know what it consists of? It is about performing a series of exercises, one after the other, for a limited time and resting for a second between each one of them. We call each of these exercises seasons and we work, for example, 40 seconds, rest 10 seconds on the way to the next station; and so on until they are all complete. Once the circuit is finished, we will have a slightly longer break before starting again. We will give a specific number of laps of the circuit depending on the intensity and duration of the session.

These exercises by stations are both strength and cardio, so a very complete job is carried out. can be used material or do it with your own body weight, although they always usually integrate elements such as rubber bands, dumbbells, plyometric box, balls, etc., in order to build a complete and truly effective circuit. In circuit training, one type of work may also prevail over another, that is, strength over cardio or vice versa. This is how we also find HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) circuits, which can work on explosive strength and resistance without tiring a certain muscle. All of them have great benefits and are highly recommended as part of a specific training routine.

Benefits of circuit training (combination strength-cardio)

Here we highlight some of the great Benefits and advantages of circuit training:

Work the body globally without spending too much time. improves the muscular Endurance, cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary. Increases the muscle strength.

benefits the cardiovascular health, reducing the risk of certain associated diseases.

break the monotonybrings dynamism and is usually done with more people, so relationships with other people are promoted.

Burn calories and supports healthy weight.

speed up metabolism with just half an hour of intense circuit training. Appropriate for both beginners and experienced, since it allows variations in each exercise, as well as a considerable increase in the demand. A basic circuit can be improvised Anytime, anywhere. Circuit training has great functional connotation, Well, it prepares for the day to day beyond the training time. The skills necessary to enjoy a routine from energy, endurance, motivation and independence are worked on in depth. Daily actions such as carrying shopping bags or holding your child in your arms; go running when you are late to a place; go up and down stairs with relative comfort; reaching everything that makes up your day, etc., will remain reinforced after a time training through circuits. Do you dare to try and increase your quality of life? For all!