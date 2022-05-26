Friday, May 27, 2022
What do we do with the king?

By mohit
They say of the former presidents of the Government that they are like Chinese vases: nobody knows what to do with them or where to put them so that they are not in the way. If that happens with the former presidents, what can we not think of an abdicating king who lives alongside another in the exercise of his function and who, on top of that, has problems with the law, whether or not they have been prescribed or are prosecuted by the courts by virtue of of royal inviolability.

