What are the 18 indoor plants that help purify the air in the home

Regardless of the style of decoration chosen for the home, adding inside plants always brings green, life and joy to the home. And also issues related to health, such as purifying the air. According to a list released by NASA, there are certain species that fulfill this function: clean the air we breathe. And that contributes to more therapeutic issues, such as minimizing stress and anxiety levels and improving mood. The species were listed in a NASA ‘clean air study’, released in 1989. As part of the two-year investigation, NASA placed a collection of plants in a sealed air chamber and exposed them to a high concentration of the chemicals. The researchers documented the percentage of the chemical substance that had been eliminated from the sealed space after a period of 24 hours. The choice of houseplant is not an easy task. Different factors must be taken into account to know which types are the most suitable, such as light or ventilation.Gerberas purify the air and absorb xylene (present in detergents, paints, etc.) from indoor environments. Shutterstock – ShutterstockAmong the benefits of having plants that purify the air in the homethey represent a natural method to compensate humidity levels, absorb carbon dioxide or chemical substances and release oxygen through photosynthesis. In addition, a treatment plant can increase hygiene levels and eliminate smoke accumulated in wood-burning chimneys or toxic substances found in aerosol sprays, paints, insecticides and varnishes. These are 18 copies that purify indoor air are capable of destroying pathogenic viruses, bacteria and organic chemicals: The benjamina fig tree or Ficus benjamina is a plant that purifies the air by absorbing, during photosynthesis, a series of chemicals present in pesticides and detergents.Shutterstock – Shutterstock The Peace Lily is very effective against chemicals such as formaldehyde, present in cleaning productsShutterstock – Shutterstock